Future Growth: LCD Driver Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments

During the last two decades, electronic technology has made impressive progress. Today’s electronic displays make use of a wide variety of active display drivers (a driver is basically a semiconductor integrated circuit). The LCD driver market is one of the fastest growing markets due to increasing demand for LCD displays, low power consumption electronics goods as well as touch-enabled displays in consumer electronics & devices. Moreover, the growing global demand for electronics devices will fuel the growth of the LCD Driver market.

An LCD display driver is a peripheral device which interfaces to a liquid crystal display (LCD). It generates drive signals and may be cascaded for larger LCD applications. LCD display drivers control the complex AC voltage requirements for liquid crystal displays and work with an LCD controller to keep refreshing pixel information to the drive circuitry. Several display drivers are specifically designed to easily interface with a variety of microprocessors or microcontrollers and a wide range of LCD display types.

LCD Driver market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers for the LCD Driver market include rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products, growing demand for high power density and growth in various industrial applications. Furthermore, increasing demand for energy efficient lighting & high-quality picture images coupled with several energy-saving government initiatives taken to ban conventional halogen bulbs are expected to propel the growth of the global LCD driver market during the forecast period. In addition to this, increase in adoption of consumer electronics devices is projected to drive the growth of LCD driver market globally.

Major challenges in the LCD driver market are higher cost and thickness of device display in comparison to other modules. The LCD driver market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in its growth rate because of the higher number of tracks required in case of LCD drivers in comparison to other types of module. In addition, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations, such as fluctuations in currency exchange rates and economic difficulties, are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the LCD driver Market.

LCD Driver market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type:

On the basis of Product Type, the LCD driver market can be segmented into LCD character driver, LCD graphic driver and LCD segment driver. Due to increasing demand for consumer electronic goods and increasing demand from several industries, the LCD graphic driver segment is expected to grow with more than 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Application:

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the LCD Driver market has also been segmented on the basis of application. Based on application, the LCD driver market has been segmented into eight categories: industrial displays, telecom product displays, consumer product displays, automotive dashboard displays, panel meters, portable system displays, optical displays and others. The automotive segment is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for advance automotive dashboard displays.

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in LCD Driver market are as:

In November 2014, ON Semiconductor unveiled two new LED drivers for automotive lighting. Both advanced smart power ballast and dual channel LED drivers provide a highly efficient single-chip automotive lighting solution that is capable of driving two strings of LEDs up to 60 volts (V)

In March 2018, Seoul Semiconductor, a Korean semiconductor manufacturer, launched world’s smallest LCD driver for the lighting market in Japan.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global LCD Driver Market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Cyviz As, Raio Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor, Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Novatek Microelectronics Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Digital View Inc., Solomon Systech Limited, SEOUL Semiconductors, Renesas electronic corporation, Western digital, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Asia Pacific (APEC) hold the largest market share in the LCD driver market due to increasing demand from various industries and government initiatives being taken to ban conventional halogen bulbs. Moreover, Europe is the fastest growing market for LCD Drivers due to increase in adaptation of consumer electronics devices. The Demand for LCD Driver market has risen dramatically over the past 12 months globally. Use of LCD displays in various industries in these regions is pushing the growth of the LCD Driver market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

LCD Driver market Segments

Market Dynamics of LCD Driver market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain of LCD Driver market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for LCD Driver market includes development of these devices in the following regions:

North America LCD Driver Market US Canada

Latin America LCD Driver Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe LCD Driver Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe LCD Driver Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC LCD Driver Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan LCD Driver Market

China LCD Driver Market

Middle East and Africa LCD Driver Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of LCD Driver market

Recent industry trends and developments in LCD Driver market

Competitive landscape of LCD Driver market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

