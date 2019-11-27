Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Insight, Potential Opportunity 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.

AIM (acrylic impact modifier) is a concentrated industry with leading companies takes the major share in global market. The top 4player took 82.3% market share in 2017.

Germany, France and UK are the major consumption country of AIM (acrylic impact modifier) in Europe. meanwhile. Germany and France is major supply region for the product. The three regions contributed about 67% share in Europe region in 2017. while China Japan and Korea are the major consumption countries in Asia.

Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market size will increase to 1210 Million US$ by 2025, from 580 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier).

Arkema

Dow

Kaneka

LG Chem

Sundow

Shandong Hongfu Group

Shandong Donglin New Materials

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical

Shandong Rike Chemical

AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Breakdown Data by Type

Ordinary AIM

Low Temperature Resistance AIM

AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Breakdown Data by Application

Window Profile

Door Frames

Fence

Outdoor Furniture

Pipeline

AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

