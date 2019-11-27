Global Aluminum Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues with Key Players 2017 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Aluminum Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Aluminum Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for aluminum at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global aluminum market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for aluminum during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the aluminum market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global aluminum market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the aluminum market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global aluminum market by segmenting it in terms of type, product, end-user industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for aluminum in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

Global Aluminum Market: Scope of Study

The report provides the estimated market size of aluminum for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of aluminum has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key type, product, end-user industry, and regional segments of aluminum market. Market size and forecast for each major types and product have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Aluminum Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Aluminum Association standard, European Aluminium Association, The Aluminum Association, Factiva, etc.

Global Aluminum Market: Market Dynamics

The market for aluminum is primarily driven by stringent greenhouse gas (GHG) & carbon emission norms, growing focus on usage of hard but lightweight aluminum alloys for manufacturing vehicle durable components, emission reduction with the use of aluminum, low toxic emission and high operating speed of automobiles, etc.

Global Aluminum Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global aluminum market. Key players in the aluminum market include Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), Norsk Hydro ASA, RUSAL, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, RioTinto, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The aluminum market has been segmented as follows:

Global Aluminum Market: By Type

– Pure Aluminum

– Aluminum Alloy

Global Aluminum Market: By Product

– Plates

– Ingots

– Sheets & Foils

– Cables & Wires

– Others

Global Aluminum Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– U.K.

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of South Africa

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

