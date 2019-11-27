Global Aptamer Market 2017 – 2025 : Growth Opportunities, Sales, Revenue, Trends, Size, Analysis and Global Forecast

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Aptamer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Aptamer Market: Overview

Aptamers are special class of molecules that combine the advantages of both low molecular weight and protein molecules. These molecules have attracted the attention of several researchers working in various areas of science ranging from medicine to analytical chemistry. Aptamers illustrate lock-and-key relationship between aptamer molecules and binding partners i.e., target molecules. The procedure commonly used for the selection of aptamers for a specific target molecule is known as SELEX process.

The global aptamer market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on material type, selection technique, application and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global aptamer market.

Global Aptamer Market: Key Segments

Based on material type the global aptamer market is segmented into nucleic acid aptamer and peptide aptamer. The material type segments have been analyzed based on type of aptamer uses for different application in the region. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. According to application the global aptamer market is segmented into research, diagnostics, therapeutics and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Aptamer Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global aptamer market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) and Rest of World. The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the aptamer market are include AM Biotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Base Pair Biotechnologies, CD Genomics, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., NAXXON Pharma, Aptus Biotech, TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC., and Pfizer Inc. among others.

The global aptamer market has been segmented as follows:

Aptamer Market, by Material

– Nucleic acid Aptamer

– Peptide Aptamer

Aptamer Market, by Selection Technique

– SELEX Technique

– Others (MARAS, etc.)

Aptamer Market, by Application

– Research

– Diagnostics

– Therapeutics

– Others

Aptamer Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Rest of World

