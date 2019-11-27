Global Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Market – Substantial Rise in Industrial Sectors to Offer Growth Prospects by 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Biaxially Oriented Nylon film, also known as BOPA film, is made of polyamide resin, which can be used for a wide range of applications especially where high barrier requirements to gas, fat and transmission of aroma are necessary.

China and Japan are the major production bases of biaxially oriented nylon film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of biaxially oriented nylon film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film capacity, production, value, price and market share of Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Green Seal Holding

Unitike

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Kolon

DOMO Chemicals

Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

Biaxis

AdvanSix

A.J. Plast

Toyobo

Hyosung

Mf-Folien

FSPG Hi-Tech

JK Materials

Thaipolyamide

Zidong Chemical

Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Breakdown Data by Type

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Others

Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

