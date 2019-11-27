Global Commercial Building Automation Market 2024: Researchmoz.us

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Commercial Building Automation Market – Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: Overview

One of the major factors driving the market for commercial building automation is increasing demand from key end user such as retail, healthcare, offices and hospitality sector among others. According to UNEP (United Nations Environment Program), buildings contribute to about one third of the total greenhouse gas emissions, mainly due to the usage of fossil fuels. In addition, a slow but gradual evolution of IoT sensors based technology has resulted in the emergence of solutions which are significantly more intelligent and have the ability to analyze granular aspects of buildings such as space utilization, gauging occupant’s comfort levels and similar derive business intelligence.

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: Segmentation

Power supply, interfacing components, room automation, HVAC systems, security & surveillance, illumination & light sensors and others sectors are the various product types of the commercial building automation market. The power supply market is further segmented into UPS, battery modules and others. The interfacing components is further sub segmented into router, couplers and others. The room automation is further being sub segmented into I/O module, actuators & actuators module, controllers and others. Based on the various product types of commercial building automation, the HVAC systems segment constituted the biggest market share, followed by the security and surveillance segment, in 2015. Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) System is a technology used in building automation for vehicular and indoor environmental comfort. The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) are largely served in offices, healthcare, retail and hospitality sector among others, therefore, it holds the largest market among all the segments in the commercial building automation market.

By type of material, the market is divided into lighting control and regulation, interfacing and inter-working with other building systems, blind and shutter control , temperature control and regulation, energy and load management, security and fault monitoring, visualization & remote control and monitoring, reporting, display. In 2015, based on material types, the temperature control and regulation segment held the largest market share followed by the lighting control and regulation segment.

The commercial building automation market has been segmented on the basis of end use into offices, retail, hospitality sector, healthcare and others. The retail segment constituted the largest market share, followed by the offices segment, in 2015. The major reason for this growth is attributed to the ability of commercial building automation to raise profit by reducing energy and operating costs in retail shops. In addition, adoption of building automation in retail stores makes life easier. It not only smoothens the management of the retail store regulating system, such as temperature and light, but also provides a host of other services such as video surveillance, HVAC services, easier energy management, and efficient security system.

Moreover, the use of building automation in retail shops represented the largest market share in the global commercial building automation market in 2015. This is primarily due to an increase in the use of building automation in enclosed malls and individual shops. Commercial building automation in retail stores has a number of uses, such as providing security to the owner of parked cars, to conserve energy and offering a great ambience.

By geography, the commercial building automation market has been broken down into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, North America held the major share of the market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: Key Trends

Government initiatives for constructing green buildings and rise in green building construction by several different companies are the major factors driving the market for commercial building automation market during the forecast period of 2016 – 2024. Green buildings are constructed using recycled waste resources from construction sites. Increased demand for green building materials has been observed in the residential buildings and office & commercial buildings segments. The other factors driving the market for commercial building automation market is increasing awareness about the advantages of green building which in turn boosting the commercial building automation market during the forecast period of 2016 – 2024.

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: Key players mentioned in the report

Key players profiled in this report include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Hubbell Inc. (United States), Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), Johnson Controls International plc. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), United Technologies Corp. (United States) and Siemens AG (Germany).

The segments covered in the Commercial building automation market are as follows:

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Product Type

– Power Supply

– UPS

– Battery Modules

– Others

– Interfacing Components

– Router

– Couplers

– Others

– Room Automation

– I/O Module

– Actuators & Actuators Module

– Controllers

– Others

– HVAC Systems

– Security and Surveillance

– Illumination and Light Sensors

– Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Material Type

– Lighting Control and Regulation

– Interfacing and Inter-working with other Building Systems

– Blind and Shutter Control

– Temperature Control and Regulation

– Energy and Load Management

– Security and Fault Monitoring

– Visualization and Remote Control

– Monitoring, Reporting, Display

– Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By End Use Type

– Offices

– Retail

– Hospitality Sector

– Healthcare

– Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Rest of the World (RoW)

– Middle East

– Latin America

– Africa

