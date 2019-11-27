Global Edge Bending Machine Market: Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2018 – 2028

“The Latest Research Report Edge Bending Machine Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Bending of the substrate is a common and vital procedure in the manufacturing industry. Similar to the other product development process, bending changes the shape of the work part, although the volume of material remains same. Edge bending processes is different in the approaches they use to plastically deform the substrate where work piece material, thickness, and size plays an essential role. Bending is also used to provide strength, and stiffness of sheet or plate, and eliminate sharp edges. Additionally, edge bending process helps in covering the raw edges of a substrate with a thin strip of PVC or other resinous material. Edge bending machine is designed for contour as well as straight panel edge bending. It provides the cosmetic appearance to a solid or more valuable material. Conventional edge bending was a manual procedure that requires common tools and materials. In modern applications, for high volume edge bending is applied to a substance by an automated process that uses grade heat applicators, and hot-melt adhesive. Edge bending machine has high durability, power efficient, robust design, and vibration less working features.

Edge Bending Machine Market:Drivers and Restraints

Rising industrial activities, growing demand for luxury furniture, enhancement in manufacturing technology, and increasing need for the automatic industrial machine to reduce waste and improve productivity are the primary factor driving the growth of the global edge bending machine market. Moreover, advanced features such as maximum versatility, simplicity and equipment accuracy, possibility to equip with scraping as well as brushing units, and east to use in all working conditions are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of the edge bending machine market in the near future. However, substitute such as molding and face frames may limit the growth of the edge bending machine market during the forecast the period.

Edge Bending Machine Market:Segmentation

The edge bending machine market has been classified by material type, product type, flanges type, end use.

Based on the material type, the edge bending machinemarket is segmented into the following:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Melamine

Wood Veneer

Acrylic

Others

Based on product type, the edge bending machinemarket is segmented into the following:

Portable

Non-portable

Based on types of flanges, the edge bending machinemarket is segmented into the following:

Straight Flange

Stretch Flange

Shrink Flange

Based on the end use, the edge bending machinemarket is segmented into the following:

Furniture Industry

Healthcare Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

Edge Bending Machine Market:Overview

Edge bending machine market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon because edge bending procedures are mainly used in industrial sheet metal processing which includes bending of a small part of the metal coupled with provides excellent mechanical advantages when forming a curve. Additionally, expanding manufacturing industry, growing use of office furniture are the factors that can propel the market revenue growth of edge bending machine in the near future. However, edge bending angles greater than 90 degrees will involve more complex machine which will be capable of some horizontal force delivery. There are a wide variety of different edge bending machines available in the market with various size and performance level. The types of tools for wood are equipped with multiple operating units namely pre-milling unit, end-cutting units, precision gluing and edge pressure units, and rough trimming unit.

Edge Bending Machine Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, the edge bending machine market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading markets in the global edge bending machine market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to the presence of skilled labor, advanced technology, established research and development infrastructure, and the presence of prominent players in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth due to rising demand for wood products, the presence of a potential customer. Moreover, growing demand for automatic free edge bending machine, and highly unorganized market are some of the factors which are anticipated to rise the increase of edge bending machine market throughout the forecast period.

Edge Bending Machine Market:Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the edge bending machinemarket are SCM Group, SIMCO industrial machinery trd Co Ltd., NTF Korfhage Maschinenbau GmbH, Edge Finisher Co., Yadav Tools Company, Gelber-Bieger GmbH, Adamik Company, Intimate Machine Tools Company, Felder Woodworking Machines Private Limited, Shree Umiya F-Tech Machines Ltd, Shandong Hicas Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd., Kreutz & Mock GmbH, and others.

