Global Oil Storage Market: Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices to Fuel the Market, says TMR

The global oil storage market is considerably consolidated as the top five players, namely NuStar Energy L.P., Buckeye Partners L.P., Oiltanking GmbH, Kinder Morgan Inc., and Royal Vopak N.V. held over 67% of global market in 2014. Transparency Market Research (TMR) has estimated that the degree of competition will escalate due to increasing investments by some of the key market players. The threat from new entrants is expected to remain moderate in the coming years. To gain a stronger foothold, various companies are undertaking strategic collaborations and are involving in joint ventures, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and are searching for strategic alliances. These strategies are allowing the players to expand their crude oil storage infrastructure and terminal networks, and raise funds for the development of storage facilities and to build new pipelines. For instance, Kinder Morgan, an energy infrastructure company in North America acquired Hiland Partners for US$3 bn in February 2015, to enhance storage and terminal infrastructure across North America.

Request A Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2421

In the report, Transparency Market Research has estimated that in 2014 the market stood at 1,337 million cubic meter based on volume, which is expected to reach the value of 2,027 million cubic meter by end of 2024, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.73%.

Geographically, the Middle East and Africa holds a dominating position in the global market owing to the contribution of countries such as Nigeria, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. This region is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 7.91% between 2014 and 2024.

Demand for Steady Supply of Oil and Petroleum boosts the Market

Decline in crude oil prices is one of the prominent factors resulting in growth of the global oil storage market. The unpredictable variations in global rates of natural gases and crude oil are motivating numerous vendors to own high qualities of petroleum fuel and reserve them at storage facilities. This practice allows them to sell their stored fuel when the prices increases, which enables them to relish high profits. Furthermore, as changing prices of crude oil affects various product prices such as lubricants and gasoline, this trend of supplying crude oil at the period of high profit is being followed by numerous vendors. The other trend that has garnered significant traction to the global oil and gas storage is the increase in adoption of alternative fuels for cleaner and greener shipping. Emergence of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered marine containers due to increasing LNG projects is expected to expand the oil storage market further.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2421

Increasing Inventory Cost Could Hamper Market Growth of Oil Storage

Various national and international regulations have resulted in decline in the exploration and production activities of crude oil. These regulations are further supported by several environmental organizations. Such regulations aimed at reducing activities related to fossil fuels is resulting in decrease in production investment in this market. Furthermore, reduced consumption of fossil fuels and increasing inventory have remained key concerns for the vendors. All these trends could hamper the growth of the overall oil storage market. Nevertheless, expansion of the strategic petroleum reserves segment due to increasing investments is expected to help the market grow at a positive rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, factors such as high degree of product containment, increase in import or distribution type facilities, and the growth in need for mega refining hub are most likely to bolster the global oil storage market.

This information is taken from the report, “Oil Storage Market (Storage – Open Top Tanks, Fixed Roof Tanks, and Floating Roof Tanks; Product – Crude Oil, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel, and Middle Distillates; Reserve – Strategic and Commercial) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com