Global Safety Motion Control System Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2028

Factors such as high productivity, lower system cost, flexibility, fast and easy implementation play a very important role in the modern day production lines. Moreover, easy customization and configuration, boost machine output, easy system coupling, effective and fast diagnostics are estimated to be the chief driving factors for safety motion control system market. However, all the manufacturers and producers are concentrating towards human safety. By safety motion control system, safety and productivity can both be increased at the same time without disturbing the manufacturing process. Safety motion control system performs operations using the results from the motion control sensors and motion control mechanism. In hazardous working environment it is very important to ensure safe working condition for machine operator and have a control on the machine parameters such as speed, acceleration and path. Furthermore, productivity and the safety of the working personnel can be increased by implementation of sensor, actuator, and safe communication as compared to conventional safety methods. These added safety function prevent unwanted or accidental motion of motors and actuators. There are mainly three component of the safety motion control system such as drive system, motors and gearbox.

Safety Motion Control System Market: Dynamics:

Drivers:

Safety standard, easy setup, low maintenance and demand for safe equipment are triggering the global motion control system market. Furthermore, fast and effective diagnostic, high level of availability of machine, etc. can be linked by a single source. Furthermore, the growth of automation & technology market, is expected to propel the growth of the integrated safety in all the motion drives in the global market. The growth of safety of human personal owing to the strict & hard laws by the government & ruling authorities is estimated to boost the safety motion control system market in the coming future.

The chief challenges for the global safety control system market are the high market competition, high installation cost, high product cost, complexity in a motion control machine, lack of high skilled worker. The above factors is expected to hinder the growth of the safety control system market over the forecast period.

Safety motion control system aids in controlling the manufacturing process more accurately, hence increasing the product quality as well as the cycle time of the production is reduced considerably. The amount of energy supplied to the production process is in a more targeted manner thus saving extra costs. Countries such as Germany, America and China are focusing on manufacturing of automatic guided vehicle with drive monitor or pro safety encoder. This encoder is attached to the automatic guided vehicle’s drive axis and it provide safety function such as safe speed monitor (SSM) and safely limited speed (SLS). Safety motion control system are also finding various applications in several; end use industries; they are also used in the various automatic robots, computer numeric control (CNC) and general motion control (GMC).

Safety Motion Control System Market: Segmentation:

The global safety control system market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Close loop

Open loop

The global safety control system market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Material Handling

Packing

Assembling/Disassembling

Retrofitting of drive system

Machine building

Servo presses

Compressor and pump

Motion control operations

The global safety control system market can be segmented on the basis of Component:

AC Motor

DC Motor

Sensors

Motion controllers

The global safety control system market can be segmented on the basis of by end-user industry:

Automotive

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Safety Motion Control System Market: Key Participants:

There are some key participants of Safety Motion Control System Market are:

Siemens Ltd.

Schneider Electric

ABB

SICK AG

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SIGMATEK GmbH & Co. KG

Trust Automation Inc.

Kollmorgen

Aerotech Inc.

B&R Automation

Technosoft

Safety Motion Control System Market: Region-wise Outlook:

In Asia-pacific region, it is expected that the growth of the global safety motion control market is high owning to increasing automation activity in all the end use industries. Furthermore, high production of automobile, smartphones and machine tool production is estimated to support the growth of global safety motion control market. North America region is one of the prominent exporters of electric motor parts in the world. North America is also expected to play a significant role in the safety motion control market growth in forecast period owing to availability of high technological resources. Europe region is anticipated to grow in global safety motion control market owning to high disposable incomes and standard of living. Furthermore, Owing to increasing awareness regarding to efficiency and more precise method for automation in European region, there is a high scope for the growth of safety motion control system market. Therefore, it is expected that the safety motion control system market will see rapid growth in all the developed and developing countries in the coming future.

