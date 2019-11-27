Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2026
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
This report presents the worldwide Solid State Lighting (SSL) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The Solid State Lighting (SSL) market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solid State Lighting (SSL).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Osram Licht AG
Nichia Corporation
General Electric Company
Royal Philips Electronics N.V
Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd
Applied Materials, Inc
Cambridge Display Technology Ltd
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Cree, Inc
Eaton Corporation PLC
Lumenpulse Inc
Energy Focus, Inc
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Tridonic Gmbh & Co. KG
Solid State Lighting (SSL) Breakdown Data by Type
Light-Emitting Diodes (LED)
Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED)
Solid State Lighting (SSL) Breakdown Data by Application
General Lighting
Consumer Electronics
Automotive & Transport
Healthcare
Education & Research
Media & Entertainment
Other
Solid State Lighting (SSL) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Solid State Lighting (SSL) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
