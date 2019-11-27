Global Waste Recycling Services Market Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Waste Recycling Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the Waste Recycling Services market. Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects. It is an alternative to “conventional” waste disposal that can save material and help lower greenhouse gas emissions (compared to plastic production, for example). Recycling can prevent the waste of potentially useful materials and reduce the consumption of fresh raw materials, thereby reducing: energy usage, air pollution (from incineration), and water pollution (from landfilling). Recycling is a key component of modern waste reduction and is the third component of the “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle” waste hierarchy. Thus, recycling aims at environmental sustainability by substituting raw material inputs into and redirecting waste outputs out of the economic system.

Recyclable materials include many kinds of glass, paper, and cardboard, metal, plastic, tires, textiles, and electronics. The composting or other reuse of biodegradable wastesuch as food or garden wasteis also considered recycling. Materials to be recycled are either brought to a collection center or picked up from the curbside, then sorted, cleaned, and reprocessed into new materials destined for manufacturing.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Players such Waste Management and Republic Services have relative higher level of products quality. As to France, Veolia Environment has become as a global leader.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

The key sales markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33.16%, followed by Europe with 24.01%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.93% from 2012 to 2017.

In 2018, the global Waste Recycling Services market size was 372400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 403500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Waste Recycling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Waste Recycling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Veolia Environment

Suez Environment

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

Waste Connections

ADS Waste Holdings

Casella Waste Systems

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

China Recyling Development

New COOP Tianbao etc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Compost & Food Waste

Glass & Fiberglass

Waste Paper

Waste Disposal & Collection

Used Commercial Goods

Iron and Steal

Battery Recyling

Liquids Oils & Chemicals

Multi-Material Collection

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal

Agricultural

Construction

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Waste Recycling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Waste Recycling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

