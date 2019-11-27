Global Zinc-Coated Steel Market Types, Shares, Size, Overview 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Zinc-Coated Steel Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report researches the worldwide Zinc-Coated Steel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Zinc-Coated Steel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Zinc-Coated Steel is simply coated by zinc. Zinc coating is a very important production process used for steel protection against corrosion. Zinc-Coated Steel includes hot-dip galvanizing and electrical galvanizing, and hot-dip galvanizing is the most commonly used method. It is widely used in construction industry, automotive industry, and home appliances industry.

in terms of geographic regions, the zinc-coated steel market will witness considerable growth in APAC during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market due to the high economic and infrastructural growth in China and India.

Global Zinc-Coated Steel market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zinc-Coated Steel.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Zinc-Coated Steel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Zinc-Coated Steel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Nucor

United States Steel (USS)

ThyssenKrupp

Severstal

JSW Steel

Essar Steel

Rautaruukki

Baosteel

Ansteel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

Shagang Group

Shandong Iron & Steel Group

Ma Steel

Bohai Steel

Shougang Group

CSC

Valin Steel

JFE Steel

Zinc-Coated Steel Breakdown Data by Type

Sheets and strips

Structures

Pipes and tubes

Zinc-Coated Steel Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Automobile

Home Appliances

Other

Zinc-Coated Steel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

