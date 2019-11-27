GPS TRACKER MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

A GPS tracking unit is a GPS device, normally carried by a moving vehicle or person, that uses the Global Positioning System (GPS) to track the device’s movements, at intervals, and to determine its location, and its carrier. The recorded location data can be stored within the tracking unit, or it may be transmitted to a central location database, or Internet-connected computer, using a cellular (GPRS or SMS),mobile number radio, or satellite modem embedded in the unit. This allows the asset’s location to be displayed against a map backdrop either in real time or when analysing the track later, using GPS tracking software. Data tracking software is available for smartphones with GPS capability.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the GPS Tracker in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of value, advanced trackers segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global GPS tracker market during the forecast period.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Calamp

Sierra

Tomtom

Xirgo

Queclink

Spy Tec

ATrack

Maestro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standalone Tracker

OBD Trackers

Advanced Trackers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fleet Management

Asset Management

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 GPS Tracker Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Standalone Tracker

1.2.2 OBD Trackers

1.2.3 Advanced Trackers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fleet Management

1.3.2 Asset Management

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Calamp

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 GPS Tracker Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Calamp GPS Tracker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Sierra

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 GPS Tracker Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sierra GPS Tracker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Tomtom

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 GPS Tracker Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Tomtom GPS Tracker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Xirgo

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 GPS Tracker Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Xirgo GPS Tracker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Queclink

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 GPS Tracker Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Queclink GPS Tracker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Spy Tec

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 GPS Tracker Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Spy Tec GPS Tracker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 ATrack

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 GPS Tracker Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ATrack GPS Tracker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



