Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size, Investment Feasibility and Industry Growth Rate Forecast 2019 – 2025
Group Life Accident Insurance is offered by an employer or other large-scale entity, such an association or labor organization, to its workers or members. This life insurance, which typically is inexpensive or even free, and has relatively low coverage amount, is typically offered as a piece of a larger employer or membership benefit package.
In 2018, the global Group Life Accident Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Group Life Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Group Life Accident Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
MetLife
PingAn
AXA
Sumitomo Life Insurance
Aegon
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
CPIC
Aviva
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Nippon Life Insurance
Gerber Life Insurance
AIG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Personal Injury Claims
Road Traffic Accidents
Work Accidents
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Group Life Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Group Life Accident Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
……..
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Personal Injury Claims
1.4.3 Road Traffic Accidents
1.4.4 Work Accidents
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size
2.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Group Life Accident Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Group Life Accident Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Group Life Accident Insurance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Group Life Accident Insurance Market Size by Application
Continued……
