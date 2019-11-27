Healthcare Scanners Market: Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Healthcare scanner are used to Imaging of different body part which create visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues. The healthcare industry is continuously evolving as new and emerging technologies to improve and extend lives. Healthcare scanner market will play a key role in the future of medical diagnostics and therapeutics. Imaging systems enable medical professionals to make processes within the human body visible so that they can diagnose pathological changes and precisely target therapeutic procedures. Demand for such systems is expected to be particularly strong in developing economies. Scanners are used for different disease conditions such as cancer, heart disease, Parkinson’s disease etc. According to American Academy of neurology Alzheimer’s disease is ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. 5.4 million Americans are currently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and the number will triple to 16 million by the year 2050.

Different type of scanner functions differently, such x-ray scanners use ionizing radiation for imaging whereas ultrasound scanner use sound wave to create images of the inside body. Other healthcare scanners use radio wave, magnetic field and radiopharmaceuticals for imaging of inside body. Effective, safe, and high quality imaging is important for medical decision-making. The growing focus on R&D to provide high-quality imaging for better diagnosis and treatment of diseases is a critical factor that drives the global demand for healthcare scanner market. The improved health care policy and increasing availability of medical equipment has been increased the global imaging-based procedures.

The factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer etc., growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures, increasing number of geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, technological advancement and growing awareness for early diagnosis will drive the overall healthcare scanner market globally. However, high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, procedures and risk of high radiation exposure, are some factors that will hinder the overall healthcare scanner market growth globally.

Healthcare Scanners Market is segmented By Product Type, By Application, By End Users and By Geography. By Product type includes Positron emission tomography (PET) scanner, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scanners, Computed tomography (CT) scanner, Ultrasound Scanner, X-Ray film Scanner. In medical imaging, especially X-ray based examinations and ultrasonography, are crucial in a variety of medical treatment. By Application includes cardiology, Neurology, Cancer, Respiratory and others. By End Users includes Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory surgery centers and Diagnostic centers. By Geography it includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific. Growth in the North America segment is primarily driven by aging baby boomers, high end-user purchasing power, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement policies. According to Epilepsy foundation the average incidence of epilepsy each year in the U. S is estimated at 150,000 or 48 for every 100,000 people. Asia pacific is expected to grow at a highest rate due to booming healthcare sectors, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis, growing medical tourism in APAC countries, and increasing government initiatives will fuel the overall healthcare scanner market in Asia Pacific. Emerging markets, including China, India, Australia, South Africa and Brazil have become attractive destinations for companies engaged in the development and marketing of healthcare scanner products.

Some of the Key players in this market includes General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Mediso, Cubresa, Fujifilm Holdings, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

