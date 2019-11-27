Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of More Than 7.0% from 2018 to 2026

Global home rehabilitation products & services market – Snapshot

Rehabilitation programs help patients improve, maintain, and restore physical strength and mobility in institutional and home care settings. The global home rehabilitation products & services market was valued at US$ 88,484.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.0% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 161,743.4 Mn by 2026. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in the number of people with disabilities are likely to drive the global home rehabilitation products & services market during forecast period.

Rehabilitation programs are measures that help people suffering from disabilities by improving, maintaining, and restoring physical strength and mobility. Rise in geriatric population, growth in prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement, increase in life expectancy, and escalation in number of individuals with disabilities are driving the global rehabilitation products & services market. The global home rehabilitation products and services market is highly unorganized, fragmented, and competitive. This creates stagnation and paves the way for growth opportunities for existing players as well as new entrants. However, high cost of rehabilitation services and lack of appropriate health insurance schemes in developing nations are anticipated to hamper the home rehabilitation products and services market.

Health care is of utmost importance for all; however, not every patient can have access to therapy facilities or visit a physician. Consequently, the home rehabilitation products and services market is flourishing. Geriatric population is the primary target group of the market. Home rehabilitation products and services are gaining further traction due to the increase in prevalence of several long-term disorders such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Rise in percentage of global geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, significant growth in disposable income of urban population in various emerging economies, and surge in number of individuals with disabilities are some of the key factors boosting the demand for home rehabilitation products and services. On the other hand, high cost of these products and rehabilitation services, poor reimbursement policies, and lack of proper health insurance policies in various emerging economies are hindering the market.

The global home rehabilitation products & services market has been segmented based on type (products & services) and geography. In terms of type, the home rehabilitation products and services market has been divided into positioning devices, general aids, body support devices, wheelchairs, and others (walkers, canes, crutches, arm and shoulder slings, etc.). Wheelchairs accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. It is also expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in incidences of mobility disabilities and global rise in geriatric population are the major factors driving the home rehabilitation products & services market. In addition, being the oldest product type available in the market and the trust factor associated with it also led to its increased demand of wheelchairs especially among geriatric users.

Based on services, the global home rehabilitation products & services market has been segregated into physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, and others (drug rehabilitation, balance therapy, aquatic therapy, etc.). The physical therapy segment held the largest share of the home rehabilitation products & services market in terms of revenue in 2017. Increase in mobility-related injuries, growth in geriatric population, neck and back pain, postural dysfunction, and sports injuries are the key factors attributed to the leading position of the segment. The physical therapy segment is also anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in geriatric population, as older individuals are more vulnerable to strokes, heart attacks, mobility-related injuries, and other chronic and debilitating conditions that require physical therapy for rehabilitation.

