Increase in demand for fireproof fiber materials in various applications is anticipated to fuel the Basalt Fiber Sleeve Market during the forecast period 2027

Basalt fiber sleeve is made from texturized basalt yarn. It can absorb large amount of air in materials to enhance fiber quality. Basalt fiber sleeve is an inorganic material with excellent mineral properties. It provides better performance qualities vis-à-vis fiberglass and carbon fiber. Basalt fiber sleeve possesses superior mechanical properties and is low in cost compared to carbon fibers. It provides excellent thermal protection for exhaust piping of automotive engines, generators, marine engines, construction, and mining engines and equipment. Basalt fiber sleeve provides excellent insulation properties. Hence, it is widely used in insulation materials to protect from high temperature up to 1,2000F. Basalt fiber sleeve offers excellent resistance against most of the acids and alkalis. It remains unaffected by various bleaches and solvents.

Increase in demand for fireproof fiber materials in various applications is anticipated to fuel the basalt fiber sleeve market during the forecast period. Basalt fiber sleeve provides excellent thermal protection properties by absorbing excessive heat from metal, chemicals, and other materials. Rise in demand for thermal protective fiber to reduce heat from exhaust pipelines is likely to fuel the basalt finer sleeve market in the near future. The presence of various alternative thermal protection materials can hamper the basalt fiber sleeves market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global basalt fiber sleeve market can be segmented into maximum continuous temperature 6490 C, maximum continuous temperature 7000 C, and maximum continuous temperature 8000 C. The maximum continuous temperature 6490 C segment is expected to hold dominant share of the global basalt fiber sleeve market during the forecast period. Basalt fiber sleeve is majorly used in low temperature range applications..

Based on application, the global basalt fiber sleeve market can be divided into metallurgy, chemicals, automotive, fluid transmission, and household electrical appliances. Automotive is expected to account for dominant share of the basalt fiber sleeve market during the forecast period. Basalt fiber sleeves are used to cover exhaust pipes of engines in automotive vehicles. This is projected to propel the demand for Basalt fiber sleeves in the next few years.

Basalt Fiber Sleeve Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global basalt fiber sleeve market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to constitute major share of the global basalt fiber sleeve market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for home electrical appliances in the U.S., that require thermal protection products such as basalt fiber sleeve, Is projected to boost the market. The U.S. has enacted stringent thermal protection measures to avoid fatal accidents in metallurgy industry. This is anticipated to fuel the basalt fiber sleeve market during the forecast period. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a moderate pace compared to that in North America during the forecast period. Europe has stringent regulations regarding fire protection measures in several industries. Rise in demand for fire protection textiles in Europe is anticipated to propel the basalt fiber sleeve market in the region during the forecast period. Strong growth of the automotive industry in counties such as China and India is anticipated to propel the basalt fiber sleeve market in these countries. Rise in demand for engines and generators is likely to fuel demand for heat proof fibers in order to protect continuous heat from engine pipes. Furthermore, growth in industrial output, which requires material handling equipment, is also boosting the demand for basalt fiber sleeve in Asia Pacific. The basalt fiber sleeve market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace compared to that in North America and Europe during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global basalt fiber sleeve market include FAVIER Group, Beijing Great Pack Materials, Anhui Ningguo Hantai New Materials Ltd., Ningguo BST Thermal Products, and High-Hope (Shanghai) Fiberglass Co, Ltd.