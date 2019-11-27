Industrial Energy Efficient Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Industrial Energy Efficient Services Market: Snapshot

With the vast rise in stringent regulations pertaining to energy security, decarbonization, and air pollution, the industrial sector has started to feel the pressing need to adopt measures that can improve the energy efficiency of internal processes and operations. Countries across the globe are setting up advisory, disciplinary, and investigatory panels to ensure that energy efficiency measures are being put in place, especially in energy-intensive industries such as metal processing, chemicals, mining, and petroleum refining, to name a few. These factors are contributing to the increased demand for energy efficient services globally.

It is estimated that the overall scope of the energy efficient services market is vast but only a small percentage of the market has been tapped, especially across emerging economies with massive and thriving industrial sectors. In regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, industrial boom in emerging economies in the past few decades has resulted in the vast expansion of the energy sector, ramping up the uptake of power to a massive extent. This trend has also produced ample growth opportunities for companies operating in the energy efficiency sectors as governments have started realizing the need to reduce impact of emissions led by the majorly fossil fuel-powered electricity plants.

As the world is transcending toward clean energy, it is becoming increasingly clear that efficiency can make the transition faster, cheaper, and beneficial across all the sectors. Energy efficiency is an important element in energy policies around the world. Globally, around two-third of the economic potential associated with energy saving remains untapped. Around 70% of the energy use in the world is utilized without any energy efficiency and performance measures. For instance, nearly 2/3rd of the energy consumed from buildings across the world has no standards or code applied to it. The core imperatives of an energy policy such as decarbonization, energy security, and air pollution can be made achievable and accessible with the incorporation of proper energy standards and other energy efficiency measures.

Growth in the industrial sector has encouraged companies to seek faster ways to lower energy consumption due to the high cost and strict environmental regulations. The industrial sector has been expanding steadily since the last few years. Opportunities for energy efficiency improvements are expected to increase constantly. There exists potential to adopt energy efficient technologies and measures that reduce the energy consumption in the industrial sector by an additional 15-30% by 2025. Governments across the globe are increasingly focusing on adopting energy efficient practices. This is the primary driver of the global energy efficient services market. The European Union devised the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) in order to lower energy consumption by 20% and maintain transparency in the overall billing process. The U.K. has set up the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), an energy audit program that mandates industrial facilities to identify, evaluate, and report energy efficiency opportunities in their organizations every four years. Similarly, the Indian Energy Conservation Act also mandates energy intensive industries in the country to conduct energy audits and consulting. The Government of India offers tax incentives to companies for energy efficient plants and for keeping a tab on energy requirements diligently. Many companies are already striving to become more energy efficient. For instance, equipment manufacturers Alstom, ABB, Schneider, and Johnson Controls offer energy saving equipment and process optimization services linked to their products. Large IT companies such as SAP, IBM, Cisco, and Microsoft have devised programs to collect, monitor, and manage energy data. According to the International Energy Agency, the global energy intensity, i.e. the amount of energy utilized per unit of GDP, improved by 1.8% in 2015 and this industry is estimated to witness double digit growth in the near future; the commercial sector is expected to account for major share of the growth. Favorable support from regulatory bodies and government institutions is likely to drive the industrial energy efficient services market. However, economic & financial, regulatory, and Informational barriers may impede the implementation of energy efficient measures.

The global industrial energy efficient services market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of regional and global vendors. Key players operating in the industrial energy efficient services market are Siemens, Honeywell, TERI, DuPont, Dalkia, ENGIE, Getec, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, SGS, and Wood.