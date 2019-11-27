Juice Extractors Market to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2025

A juice extractor is equipment which is used to abstract juice from vegetables, fruits, and also from seeds, nuts, and meat. The juice extractor is a multitasking processor which can accomplish various functions due to the high-end power of its motors (1500W). The juice extractor is basically of three type regarding its end user application such as masticating, centrifugal, and triturating. Among these, the centrifugal juice extractor is the most shared among end-users.

The major factors driving the growth of the juice extractors market are growing demand for dietary juices, the rapidly increasing awareness in consumers related to well-being and health is a primary inducement for consumers to increase their juice consumption. While the market is submerged with ready to made or packaged beverages and juices, consumers are inclining toward health awareness of the concerns rising from the surplus usage of these type of products. Also, health and media journals and advertisements alert consumers regarding the undue consumption of preserve ingredients and food products. Further, the rising awareness regarding health issues recoupled with advancement in product offerings are the primary reasons to drive the juice extractors market during the estimated period. In developed countries, these products have persistent growth as well as rapid demand due to improved awareness, while the infiltration in developing countries is instantly increasing regarding factors such as better living standards and increased disposable income. However, the growing consumption of fruit juice and vegetable, the global juice extractors market for expected to register healthy growth over the forecast years. Thus, the demand and growth of the juice extract market are completely dependent on the availability of vegetables and fruits and geographical distribution. In the beverage segment, juices account the most modest segment regarding demand and growth. On the other hand, challenges coming through the nectar and fruit juice market is majorly hindering the growth of juice extractors market.

The juice extractors market is segmented into five parts based on the product type, application type, usage type, distribution channels, and geography. Among application type, beverage segment is the leading segment of global Juice extractors market attributed to growing concerns for health related issues among consumers. Dairy is the second largest application segment of global blenders and juicers market and will continue to maintain its position in future due to the increasing use of juice extractors in the dairy industry for preparation of dairy products such as ice-cream, milk, yogurt and others. Furthermore, due to the rising consumption of confectionaries, beverages, and bakery products, the growth and demand for juice extractors is likely to enhance juice extractors market growth in the coming years.

Regarding geography, Juice Extractors market has been categorized into five key regions including North America, Western Europe, APEJ, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Juice Extractors market is expected to register healthy growth in upcoming years due to a high demand of juices in various end-user application across the globe. Asia-Pacific represents the considerably high market share and grows with the relatively high share in the forecast period. North America is experiencing the rapid increase in the production capacity of juice extractors as demand for fruit and vegetable juice is high in the region. Moreover, growing health consciousness among consumers and rapid changes in lifestyles and awareness regarding the consumption of a healthy and balanced diet have steered the growth of the North America juice market. Key factors driving the growth of juice extractors market in the region include changing dietary habits, increasing fruit production, rising health concerns among the young population, and change in the composition of juice extractors regarding different varieties. The Juice Extractors market is projected to register healthy growth due to rising consumption of dietary foods across the globe. Juice Extractors market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of vegetable oil industry, especially in China and India.

