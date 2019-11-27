Low Intensity Sweeteners Market is anticipated to reach a value of US$2.06 billion by the end of 2025

The global low-intensity sweeteners market exhibits the presence of a substantially consolidated vendor landscape, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of a recently published report. Such a consolidated presence mainly exists due to a handful of companies accounting for maximum shares in this market. Cargill, Inc., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, and Roquette Freres, are four such businesses which together accumulated almost 90% of total market shares in 2016.

Most players operating in this market have secured their position by largely investing in research and development in order to increase manufacturing capacity of quality products. Furthermore, many companies are expected to consolidate their product portfolios to secure a position of strength in the global low-intensity sweeteners market. In spite of a consolidated presence, the global low intensity sweeteners market is expected to depict an intensified competition in the near future.

As per expert analysts, the global low-intensity sweeteners market is foretold to be valued at a US$2.06 bn by the end of 2025 with a rising CAGR of 5.8% during the course of the forecast period ranging from 2017 to 2025. This is a decent increase from initial revenue held by the global low intensity sweeteners market clocked at US$1.25 bn. By product, xylitol is projected to hold a leading position in this market thanks to its high availability. Geography-wise, Asia Pacific held a prominent position in 2016 33.2% market shares. It is further expected to continue its dominance in the global low intensity sweeteners market owing to the presence of renowned product manufacturers.

A rising demand of low intensity sweeteners is expected to increase with surging prevalence of obesity and other health-concerns that occur through excess consumption of sweet foods on a regular basis. This is one of the most substantially factors driving the global low intensity sweeteners market. An increasing preference for intake of low calorie diets too is responsible for driving growth in this sector. This is mainly due to a minimal presence of calories and artificial additives present in low-intensity sweeteners, thus being highly beneficial from healthcare perspective. With changing eating habits, a high demand for low calorie alternatives is also propelling the global low intensity sweeteners market, in developed as well as emerging economies.

However, the global low intensity sweeteners market is majorly being restrained by delays in product approvals and strict regulations. These regulations mainly deal with inclusion and production of numerous ingredients used in low intensity sweeteners. Moreover, use of these sweeteners can increase end-product costs, thus discouraging those having less disposable income from buying the products. Nonetheless, several companies are working towards reducing the production costs of the sweeteners. This could certainly decrease effects of most restraints affecting the global low intensity sweeteners market.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled, “Low-intensity Sweeteners Market (Product – Tagatose, Xylitol, Trehalose, Allulose, and Isomaltulose; Application – Beverages, Confectionery, Pharmaceutical, and Dairy Products) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”