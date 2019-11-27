Molecular Diagnostics Market 2025 – Alere Inc., Dako, Siemens Healthcare, Novartis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bayer AG, Danaher Corporation

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Snapshot

Rising demand for molecular diagnostics solutions and technologies from industries such as in vitro diagnostics, personalized medicine, research and treatment of a variety of diseases has allowed a vast rise in growth opportunities for the global molecular diagnostics market in the past few years. Molecular diagnostics has led to advances in medical research and treatment of a number of diseases and continues to one of the leading enablers of innovative, accurate, highly sensitive, quick, and economic diagnosis of several diseases. These benefits of molecular diagnostics continue to drive the market.

Geographically, North America leads the global market of molecular diagnostics and is expected to dominate with a large share in the revenue pie of the global market throughout the report’s forecast period. In Asia Pacific, which has emerged as one of the most promising markets for molecular diagnostics owing to the rising patient pool of chronic diseases and an improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, India, Japan, and China are expected to present considerable growth opportunities.

Remarkable expansion in diagnostic tests for infectious and genetic diseases is an excellent growth opportunity for the global molecular diagnostics market. In terms of technology, the segment of biochips/microarrays has reported the fastest growth pace over the report’s review period and is expected to expand favorably through the report’s forecast period. The report offers key insights about molecular diagnostics along with a detailed analysis of the factors affecting the growth of this market. Qualitative and quantitative insights on this market have also been presented through this research report.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Overview

Molecular diagnostics refers to a collection of techniques used to analyze biological markers in the individual’s genetic code. The technique is used in diagnosing and monitoring diseases, detecting risks, and deciding suitable therapies for individual patients. It finds applications in blood screening, oncology, microbiology, and genetic tests. The technologies commonly employed in this technique are polymerase chain reaction (PCR), hybridization, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), and DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing. Some of the products and services used in the technique are instruments, reagents and kits, and software and services.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Key Trends

The transformative and dynamic nature of molecular diagnostics has facilitated it in evolving as an attractive segment in the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry. It has paved way for advancements in medical research and treatment of numerous diseases. The global demand for molecular diagnostics methodologies is largely supplemented by high sensitivity, accuracy, easy workflow, cost-effective testing, and fast turnaround time offered by these testing modalities.

In addition, these merits have created a gateway for personalized medicines, thus providing momentum to the global market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of various types of cancer and infectious diseases is augmenting the market. Furthermore, reforms in the U.S. reimbursement scenario are working in favor of the overall market. However, delays in approvals of new molecular diagnostic tests due to the complex regulatory framework are limiting the market from realizing its full potential.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Market Potential

Acquisitions and partnerships have emerged as a common trend in the global molecular diagnostics market over the past few years and are anticipated to continue in the coming years as well. For instance, in September 2016, Danaher acquired molecular diagnostics firm Cepheid for approximately US$4 bn. Another case in point is Qiagen N.V., which in July 2015 collaborated with multiplex clinical molecular diagnostics and multiplex molecular technologies developer Seegene Inc. Such deals are likely to make way for the development of novel diagnostics, which will not only help players in broadening their product offerings but also in making the future of the overall market bright.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Geographical Segmentation

In terms of geography, the report presents an analysis of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America will represent a large share in the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the presence of well-established and advanced laboratory accreditation infrastructure, government initiatives promoting PoC facilities and awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis, and the increasing expenditure on healthcare.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the same period, with emerging countries such as India and China being the sights of high growth. The improving healthcare infrastructure, high unmet needs, and growing geriatric populations are attracting global players to invest in the region. The increasing external funding for clinical studies is likely to drive the growth of the region.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

A raft of players in the global molecular diagnostics market is entering into strategic partnerships with biotech firms to provide novel diagnostics solutions in order to enhance their visibility. Companies are investing hefty funds in research and development activities to introduce cost-effective and innovative products that will help them in expanding their product portfolio. Several participants are focusing towards business expansion through mergers and acquisitions, which is likely to intensify the competition in the market in the near future.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Abbott Molecular, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Dako, Siemens Healthcare, Novartis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bayer AG, Danaher Corporation, Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe), and Qiagen.

