NiCd Battery Charging IC Market Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2026

NiCd Battery Charging IC Market: Overview

The important part of the power supply design is its circuits to recharge the batteries in a portable device. Most of the portable applications requires the fast battery charging. The cost and complexity of the charging system depends on the charging time and the type of the battery being used. The Nickel Cadmium battery charging IC uses analog inputs for controlling of the charge currents and voltage, and can be programmed by hardwired or host. With the use of the buck or boost topology, the high efficiency is achieved with synchronous rectification. The NiCd battery charging IC additionally contains secondary backup termination method that has a programmable time and limiting temperature. The IC is packaged with a protective cover that includes battery voltage detection (over and under voltage), temperature detection for latch, and under voltage power supply input with hysteresis. Nickel Cadmium batteries requires definite charge termination, so as to maximize the cell capacity and operating time and prevent from the overcharging that might results into the reduction of battery life.

Read Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41525

The NiCd battery charging IC offers large number of features. Due to the fast charging controller for series cell, NiCd batteries are widely used. The major factor that drives the growth of the Nickel Cadmium battery charging IC market is the programmable fast charge current beyond 2A with external sense resistor. Automatic backup battery switchover is yet another driver that drives the NiCd battery charging IC market. The other features of the NiCd battery charging IC includes high duty cycle of around 99.99% for the low drop out operation, input current limiting, high efficiency of more than 95%, inexpensive, and reliable. Also in sleep mode the NiCd battery charging IC offers negligible battery drain that is almost less than 1µA. One of the major parameter that restricts the growth of the NiCd battery charging IC market is the complexity in its charging. To charge the NiCd battery charging IC, often a low cost chargers are used for temperature sensing, to complete the fast charge, however this can be inaccurate. The use of NiCd battery charging IC in the power tools, and low impedance applications that requires high current for the shorter periods is expected to boost the market in the near future.

NiCd Battery Charging IC Market: Key Segments

The global NiCd Battery Charging IC Market is segmented into battery chargers, applications, end use and geography. Based on the battery type, the global NiCd battery charging IC market is segmented in to linear battery chargers, switching battery chargers, boost battery chargers, module battery chargers and others. Based on the applications, the global NiCd battery charging IC market is segmented into laptops, smart mobiles, portable stereos, cordless phones, digital cameras and others. On the basis of end use, the global NiCd battery charging IC market is segmented into consumer electronics, power industry, automotive, and others. Geographically, NiCd Battery Charging IC Market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia pacific region is expected to be an emerging market for the global NiCd battery charging IC market followed by North America. The increasing demand for the application of the NiCd battery charging IC is the major factor that drives the growth of the NiCd battery charging IC market in Asia Pacific region.

Read Report Toc @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=41525

Some of the key players operating in the global NiCd Battery Charging IC Market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc, Maxim integrated Products Inc, Linear Technology, STMicroelectronics, Microchip technology Inc, Sichuan Changhong Battery Co., Ltd., ROHM Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.and System Sunlight SA among others.