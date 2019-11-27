Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market: Rising Adoption of Innovative and Advanced Equipment to Enhance Growth

The global market for non-destructive testing equipment is competitive in nature with a large number of players engaged in it across the globe, states a new research study presented by Transparency Market Research. The expected entry of new players and the growing focus of the leading players on the development of new products are projected to enhance the growth of the global non-destructive testing equipment market throughout the forecast period.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1156

The increasing number of acquisitions and collaborations is predicted to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future. Moreover, technological advancements and innovations are predicted to generate lucrative opportunities for the market players, thus supporting the market growth in the near future. Some of the key players operating in the non-destructive testing equipment market across the globe are Zetec Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Eddyfi NDT Inc. (Canada), GE Measurement & Control Solutions (U.S.), and Sonatest Ltd. (U.K.).

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1156

As per the market research study by Transparency Market Research, in 2014, the global market for non-destructive testing equipment was worth US$3.21 bn and is estimated to reach a value of US$4.78 bn by the end of 2021. The market is anticipated to register a 5.80% CAGR between 2015 and 2021.

From a regional outlook, the North America market for non-destructive testing equipment is expected to remain in the leading position in the next few years. The rising investments in the oil and gas sector is expected to encourage the growth of the North America market in the next few years. Europe is predicted to retain its second leading position, thanks to the growing demand for non-destructive testing equipment. In addition to this, the rise in the demand for modernization of power generation and oil and gas sectors are further estimated to accelerate the market growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the rising contribution from the automotive industry is another factor supplementing the development of the Europe market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to observe a promising growth rate in the near future.