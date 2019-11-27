Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Market: Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report and Forecast 2024

Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Market: Overview

Non-surgical rejuvenation treatment is mostly done to restore the facial structure and rigidness to enhance the beauty. Depth of treatment and invasiveness vary according to the procedure type and requirement. The procedure targeting of specific depths of facial structures for local treatment of wrinkles, skin laxity, hyperpigmentation and scars by these procedures. Non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatment includes chemical peels, neuromodulators (such as Botox), and dermal fillers, laser resurfacing, radiofrequency and ultrasound. A non-surgical rejuvenation procedure has the flexibility of time when compared to a facelift surgery that requires couple of weeks for recovery after the procedure and hence less preferred by today’s generation. For example, BOTOX cosmetic injections and dermal fillers incur very less time for administration, and provide faster results.

Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Market: Segmentation

Non-surgical rejuvenation market can be segmented as topical products, botulinum, dermal fillers, chemical peels, microabrasion equipment and procedures based on the equipment such as laser therapy and Ultherapy. However, products comprising botulinum are the most preferred by patients and doctors as these products have prolonged effect of the treatment. Botox injections (Botulinum) are preferred mainly because they not only make face look smoother and refreshed but also are known to help relieve migraine headaches, excessive sweating, and reduce muscle spasms in the neck and eyes.

Dermal fillers with hyaluronic acid content are used as the second line of treatment. Dermal Fillers are injected into the skin to temporarily fill up the loose collagen allowing younger looking lips, buffs up the facial folds and wrinkles to make face look scar and fold free and these are also preferred to fill up the facial scars received from injury or severe acne. Chemical peels for rejuvenation treatment are the third most preferred treatment. A chemical peel consists of a chemical solution that causes dead skin to peel away along with the chemical peel while removal. The regenerated skin is usually smoother and less wrinkled than the old skin smoothen the texture of the facial skin.

Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the non-surgical rejuvenation market is segmented into the six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Rest of the World (RoW).

Drivers playing a major role in the growth of the non-surgical rejuvenation market are early aging, easy access to treatment and beauty products in the local markets. Ever increasing awareness about the innovations and developed procedures and urge to enhance their beauty quickly and painlessly is expected to drive the market. Patients prefer noninvasive procedures since these incur less procedure time and provide faster recovery as well. However, regulatory overhaul in the form of standardized procedure and products is expected to be seen in the upcoming years is the major constraint.

Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Market: Competitive Insight

Lack of proper standardized regulations, documentation and unapproved product efficacy is hampering the growth. Rapid rise in local players which offer various discounts on similar products compared to products offered by established companies in developed and developing regions is leading to unhealthy competition and hampering the safety standards as well. Assessing the trends, North America leads the non-surgical rejuvenation market with the largest share, followed by Europe. Key players operating in this market include Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Biopolymer GmbH & Co. KG, Limenis, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Fibrocell, Inc., Contura International A/S, Cynosure, Inc., and Gal derma S/A. Most of these companies are involved in vigorous R&D to develop more innovative and affordable yet effective treatment methods.

