Outdoor Power Equipment Market Competitive landscape By 2023

The operational facilities gained from outdoor power equipment have encouraged their adoption in modern homes to a great extent. Market reports linked to the industrial automation and equipment technology industry have been offered by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to study the current market scenarios better. The market is estimated to attain a 5.22% CAGR in the upcoming forecast period.

The need to perform household chores without any extra assistance is a key factor that is promoting the growth of the outdoor power equipment market. The presence of factors such as improved lifestyle, ease of application, rising per capita is further reinforcing the growth pace of the market. Moreover, improved demand for well-maintained lawns has increased the demand for garden tools such as hedge trimmer, trimmers, blower, and chainsaws, thus creating unique prospects for market growth in the coming period.

Segmental Analysis

The analysis of the segments of the outdoor power equipment market is carried out on the basis of product, power source, application, and region. On the basis of product, the outdoor power equipment market is segmented into rope power tools and cordless tools. By power source, the outdoor power equipment market can be segmented into battery, electric, and others. The segmentation of the outdoor power equipment market on the basis of application is segmented into household and commercial. The regions included in the outdoor power equipment market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The region-based analysis of the outdoor power equipment market comprises of regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North American region has the principal share of the outdoor power equipment market globally, and its market valuation is estimated to go up to USD 10,801.5 million by 2025. The U.S. is the most significant backer for market growth in the region. The European region controls the next position in the market with Germany governing the regional outlook. It controls over 20.32% of the overall market share. The European region is significantly reliant on economies such as France and Germany who are experiencing increased construction of residential properties. It is expected to record a 4.93% CAGR during the forecast period due to privately funded projects in the healthcare and education sectors. The APAC region is also expected to record a substantial growth with a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period with China contributing considerably. China with a CAGR of 4.92% is anticipated to be valued at USD 1,474.3 million during the review period. The developing nations in the APAC and the Middle East & African region are also observing an escalation of the activities in the construction sector.

Competitive Analysis

The market has the elements for displaying a better comparative or differential value. The market trends imply advantageous growth of the products that can bring in improvement to the product range and tackle the customer need better. The incidence of productive units is projected to generate more sales or greater margins as compared to its market adversaries. The commencement of new technology is furthering the growth capability of the market. Considerable reductions in administrative finances are bringing more developments to the market. The making of a strong value chain is additionally encouraging the development of the market. The market contestants find themselves in a promising position with the capacity to handle the pace of change.

The noteworthy contenders in the outdoor power equipment market comprise of Blount International, Inc. (U.S.), Husqvarna (Sweden), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Toro Company (U.S.), Deere & Company (U.S.), Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (U.S.), Emak S.p.A. (Italy), Makita Corporation (Japan), MTD Products (U.S.), STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG (Germany), and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (Hong Kong).

