Passive and Active Remote Sensing Technology Market: Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

Remote sensing technology is the gathering of information about an object or incident without making any contact with it. In modern usage, the term usually refers to the use of aerial sensor technologies for the detection of objects in the atmosphere and on the earth.

Remote sensing technology is classified into two major types – active remote sensing and passive remote sensing. Passive remote sensors detect the natural radiation emitted or reflected by an object or surrounding areas while the active sensor technology emits energy to scan the object and areas to determine the position and other physical entities around the object.

One of the key factors influencing this growth includes the need to improve the understanding of the earth’s systems. This technology is witnessing increasing adoption of remote sensors in different industries; however, complexity in data interpretation is a challenge to the growth of Passive and Active Remote Sensing Technology Market

Passive remote sensing is dependent on natural light for the detection of radiation from an object; however, active remote sensors have the advantage of collecting data at any time of the day or night since they have their own source of energy. Active remote sensing technology is popularly used in lasers and radars. Examples of passive remote sensing technology include infrared, charge coupled devices, photography, and radiometers.