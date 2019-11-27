Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market to Experience Increase in Growth by 2018-2026

Quantum cryptography is a secure technique for transferring secret keys over a distance, created based on the laws of physics. The current method of transferring the secret key is designed using unverified mathematical assumptions. Quantum cryptography is different from traditional cryptographic systems. It is based on physics rather than mathematics. Quantum cryptography key distribution guarantees secure communication. It involves both the parties to produce and share the randomly generated secret key which can be used to encrypt and decrypt the messages. It ensures the document or message transmitted remains confidential to everyone except the person with the key.

Depending on the requirements of end-users, quantum cryptography solutions can strengthen key distribution attributes that include confidentiality of key, authentication of key, rapid key delivery at lower rate, and robustness of key delivery. It can operate independent of distance & location i.e. few tens of kilometers through fiber cable, and can resist network traffic while delivering the key over systems. Quantum cryptography solutions are considered a great technique; therefore, organizations such as Google, Microsoft, Baidu, and IBM are investing huge amounts in quantum cryptography solutions in order to exponentially speed up the machine computing process.

Security is a major concern driving the growth of the quantum cryptography solutions market. Continuous growth of IT networks deployed for various business transactions and enterprise level communications. These networks consist of crucial data which has led to the growth of encryption techniques to ensure security of the information. Defense organizations, governments, and banks are some of the industry verticals which are already using this technology. Furthermore, rising adoption rate of cloud storage and computing technologies is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, low customer awareness about quantum cryptography is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, lack of skills and expertise regarding implementation of quantum cryptography solutions is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. Though, growing demand of integrated solution is expected to offer enormous opportunities for the market growth.

The quantum cryptography solutions market can be segmented based on components, algorithm type, application, enterprise, industry, and region. Based on components, the quantum cryptography solutions market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on hardware, the quantum cryptography solutions market can be classified as server, blade and others. In terms of services, the market can be segmented into professional services and managed services.