Shock Detector Market Competitive Scenario, Growth Prospects, Market size and Upcoming Trends

A Shock Detector, also referred to as an impact monitor or a shock overload device, senses and indicates if a physical impact or shock has been experienced by a specimen. Such detectors are installed on fragile shipments to indicate whether a potentially disfiguring impact or drop may have occurred during transit.

Now-a-days, in various sports, such as rugby, Shock Detectors are sometimes integrated in players’ helmets to confirm if an injurious impact to any player’s head may have caused serious concussion or head trauma. Another related use of a Shock Detector is in the form of automotive air bag sensors. Upon any impact, these sophisticated detectors trigger the immediate deployment of air bags inside a vehicle to protect the passengers from serious injuries.

Honeywell International, Inc. launched two new Wireless Piezo Shock Detectors – SHKC8M and SHK8M – which act as advanced warning equipment and are designed to protect door and window surroundings against forceful entry. These detectors sense intrusion before it actually happens by detecting the shock waves using Honeywell’s VIPER Piezo technology, which is cautioned to vibrations noted by the Piezo Sensor.

Shock Detector Market: Drivers & Challenges

In case of any impact to people, Shock Detectors indicate if any significant impact has occurred. This helps the concerned medical personnel to determine the requirements of the follow up actions. Also, crash detection components installed in a bicyclist’s helmet can detect a crash and call for assistance. Such applications in the health arena are a major factor contributing to the growth of the Global Shock Detector Market. Rising adoption of Shock Detectors by automotive, industrial and medical fields is also expected to propel the Global Shock Detector Market to new heights. Also, stringent government rules and regulations with regards to the safety and security of personnel in the fields of construction, industrial automation and mining are expected to boost the Global Market for Shock Detectors.

However, variability in shock detection output is always present and hence, a time consuming analysis is required most of the time, which is the specific factor expected to challenge the growth of Shock Detector market on a global level. Also, most Shock Detectors are designed to detect a single severe impact or shock. But in some cases, multiple lesser impacts or shocks might cause damage to the specimen, but will not get registered by shock detection sensors. This is yet another factor that might negatively impact the overall market.

Shock Detector Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end user, the global Shock Detector market can be segmented as follows:

Industrial Automation

Sports

Automotive

Material Science

Safety and Security

Construction and Mining

Others

On the basis of shock detection technique, the global Shock Detector market can be segmented as follows:

Accelerometers

Micro-electromechanical systems

Spring-mass systems

Magnetic balls

Surface tension disruption in a liquid

Others

Shock Detector Market: Regional Outlook

Over the forecast period, development of low-cost Shock Detectors and shock detection techniques in countries, such as China, is expected to drive the Shock Detector Market in the Asia Pacific region. North America, being the most prominent region in the Shock Detector Market globally, is expected to lead the global revenue generation owing to the technological advancements being made in automotive, sports and material study areas in the region.

Shock Detector Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the Global Shock Detector Market include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Infineon Technologies AG; Analog Devices, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; STMIcroelectronics N.V.; TE Connectivity; and NXP Semiconductors, among others.

Regional analysis for Shock Detector Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



