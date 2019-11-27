Smart Fleet Management Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2023

Demand for Logistics Optimization can Boost Smart Fleet Management Market: MRFR

Smart Fleet Management Market 2018 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Smart Fleet Management market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2023. Report analyzes Smart Fleet Management Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. Smart Fleet Management Market Information is segmented by Transportation, Hardware, Solution, by Regions.

The key players of the global smart fleet management market are IBM Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH., Siemens AG, Precious Shipping Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Continental AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Sierra Wireless, Inc., OTTO Marine Ltd., Calamp Corp., and Globecomm Systems, Inc.

Get Sample Report of Smart Fleet Management Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5226

Overview:

Smart fleet management market is having an unprecedented growth as its potential to optimize logistics has been realized by various fleet operators. This operating system can track variable factors such as fuel consumption, maintenance, and route management to make real-time decisions and introduce cost-effective decisions or enhance safety. The global smart fleet management market is expecting a robust growth during the forecast period (2016-2023) as more and more fleet operators are integrating the system into their operational facility to maximize profit. The report on the same market published by Market Research Future (MRFR) further involves various market drivers such as fuel efficiency, connectivity, reduction of transportation & operational cost, and government regulations regarding tracking as major market influencers.

Despite such advantages, its high implementation cost can pose as a threat to the smart fleet management market growth. At the same time, continuous increase in the fleet sizes and travel routes makes its function more complex which can dampen its market prospect.

Segmentation:

The global smart fleet management market can be segmented by transportation, hardware, and solution.

By transportation, the global smart fleet management market can be segmented into automotive, rolling stock, and marine.

Based on hardware, the smart fleet management market comprises tracking, optimization, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and diagnostic.

Based on solution, the smart fleet management market can be segmented into tracking and optimization.

Regional Segmentation:

Region-specific analysis of the smart fleet management market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

The APAC is the largest smart fleet management market with Japan, China, and India playing significant roles in contributing to the regional smart fleet management market growth. Infrastructural superiority, coupled with transportation facilities, and government regulations to increase driver safety are influencing companies in adopting this technology. At the same time, socio-economically, India, Thailand, and Indonesia are now in a better position which increases the demand for premium segment fleets and ensure further market expansion.

North America and Europe have the market infrastructure at a poised state for such growths. Major manufacturers are based out of this region, and technological superiority is only aggravating the possibilities of further market penetration. At the same time, automotive industries are also contributing significantly to promoting smart fleet management systems. In addition, companies are also investing in research and development to improve the existing smart fleet management models.

Competitive Insights:

Strategic stances taken by various market titans are important for the holistic growth of the smart fleet management market. These moves include merger, acquisition, collaboration, and other methods and help the companies operate more smoothly.

Miles Core ERP System, in fusion with Miles.next, a new cloud-based micro-services platform, provides driver-centric, value-added mobility and connected car services. The system can also integrate 3rd party apps/ services/platforms and orchestrate financing, leasing, renting and sharing in a seamless fashion.

Gurtam’s flagship fleet management system is Wialon which is a GPS tracking platform with both web-based SaaS version and server one. It backs a range of features that include mapping, geofencing, monitoring of fuel consumption and electronic vehicle systems, sensors data collection and additional tools for monitoring of driving behavior. Furthermore, the system is extremely cost-effective which helps companies integrate it without a second thought.

Get Details Information of Smart Fleet Management Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-fleet-management-market-5226

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

[email protected]