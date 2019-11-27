SPORTS NUTRITION FOOD MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Sports Nutrition Food market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sports Nutrition Food market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
MaxiNutrition Ltd.
Glanbia plc
Yakult Honsha Co Ltd.
Nestle S.A.
Monster Beverage Corporation
Abbott Nutrition Inc.
Coca-Cola Company
GNC Holdings Inc
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Pepsi
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sports Food
Sports Drinks
Sports Supplements
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Adult
Children
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Sports Nutrition Food Market Research Report 2018
1 Sports Nutrition Food Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Nutrition Food
1.2 Sports Nutrition Food Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Sports Nutrition Food Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Sports Nutrition Food Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Sports Food
1.2.3 Sports Drinks
Sports Supplements
1.3 Global Sports Nutrition Food Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sports Nutrition Food Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Adult
1.3.3 Children
1.4 Global Sports Nutrition Food Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Sports Nutrition Food Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Nutrition Food (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Sports Nutrition Food Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Sports Nutrition Food Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Sports Nutrition Food Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sports Nutrition Food Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Sports Nutrition Food Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Sports Nutrition Food Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Sports Nutrition Food Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Sports Nutrition Food Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Sports Nutrition Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Sports Nutrition Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sports Nutrition Food Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Sports Nutrition Food Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
7 Global Sports Nutrition Food Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 MaxiNutrition Ltd.
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Sports Nutrition Food Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 MaxiNutrition Ltd. Sports Nutrition Food Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Glanbia plc
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Sports Nutrition Food Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Glanbia plc Sports Nutrition Food Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Yakult Honsha Co Ltd.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Sports Nutrition Food Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Yakult Honsha Co Ltd. Sports Nutrition Food Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Nestle S.A.
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Sports Nutrition Food Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Nestle S.A. Sports Nutrition Food Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Monster Beverage Corporation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Sports Nutrition Food Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Monster Beverage Corporation Sports Nutrition Food Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Abbott Nutrition Inc.
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Sports Nutrition Food Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Abbott Nutrition Inc. Sports Nutrition Food Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Coca-Cola Company
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Sports Nutrition Food Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Coca-Cola Company Sports Nutrition Food Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
