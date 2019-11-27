Surgical Staplers Market is Anticipated to Reach More than US$ 4 Bn by 2026

Global Surgical Staplers Market – Snapshot

According to the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA), “surgical staplers and clip appliers are complex mechanical medical devices that have been on the market for years and are mature in their technology. These devices are used in gastrointestinal, gynecologic, thoracic, and many other surgeries to remove part of an organ (resection), to cut through organs and tissues (transection) and to create connections between structures (anastomoses). The benefit of using these devices allows for more complex procedures and shorter surgical procedure time.” The global surgical staplers market was valued at around US$ 2 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4 Bn by 2026, registering a growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgery, increase in adoption of surgical staplers against surgical sutures in developed as well as developing countries, and technological advancement in the sector are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. Surgical staple sutures are preferred by surgeons for wound closure on account of several advantages as compared to surgical sutured. Surgical staplers have the advantage of being more economical, quicker, and cause fewer infections than stitches. However, functional failure of surgical stapler during surgical procedures and availability of alternative procedures in the market are some of the factors hampering the growth of the market. According to FDA data, over the past five years, there have been 8,000 to 9,000 adverse events reported every year related to surgical staplers, out of which, 90% were malfunctions, 9% injuries, and less than 1% deaths. The frequently reported device problems were: staples did not form, staplers misfired or failed to fire, and separated suture lines. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe offer significant opportunities in the surgical staplers market due to increasing population and high unmet medical needs in these regions. Emerging countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America have a moderate adoption rate on account of low awareness among patients. Hence, rise in awareness in the next few years regarding innovative surgical staplers is likely to help the market ensure sustainability.

The global surgical staplers market has been analyzed on the basis of product type, application, technology, ergonomics, end-user, and geography. Among products, disposable surgical staplers are expected to dominate the market. Low chances of cross infection, no need for cleaning or sterilization, and ease of use are some of the factors driving the disposable staplers segment. The technology segment of the market is divided into manual and powered devices. The manual devices segment held more than 70% share of the market in 2017 owing to availability of several manual stapler brands across the world. The general surgery application segment of the global surgical staplers market is expected to register a growth rate of around 7% during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of diseases among the elderly people are likely to boost the demand for surgical staplers during the forecast period. Among end-users of surgical staplers, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to reach a value of around US$ 3 Bn by 2026. High number of surgical procedures are performed in hospitals and is one of the key reasons supporting the growth of this segment.

