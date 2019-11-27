Thinfilm Memory Market- Key Players are Thin Film Electronics (Norway), PARC (The United States), Thin Film Devices, Inc.

Thin film memory offers significant advantages over any other electronic verification solution and gives a highly secure label through the use of proprietary printed electronics technology. It is the world’s only printed rewritable non-volatile memory. It consists of permalloy, ferromagnetic material deposited on a substrate of thin glass. The pattern is determined by the shape of the mask. The thickness of each magnetized area is controlled by the amount of time the shutter opens.This thin film memory is also used in high speed projects. Military computers where the concern for memory storage is not so much there thin film memory is used. For instance, it can record the number of days a refill is in use or it can alert the consumer when the replacement is needed.

One of the main driving force of thin-film memory is the growing demand from the end user. The demand of thin film memory from the end user is responsible for the growth of thin film memory market at a very swift pace in the future. In addition, low manufacturing cost, environment friendly technology, growing demand for flexible electronics have escalated the growth of Thin Film Memory market. In addition, it also supports the integration with other electronic component and sensors and can be produced using high volume, roll to roll printing. There are certain restraining factor which impede the growth of global Thin Film Memory market. These restraints include storage density issue due to which the performance of the thin film memory gets hampered. Despite of the hindrances, the global Thin Film Memory market is aided by attractive opportunities owing to the rising demand and high performance of thin film memory .

The global thin film memory market is segmented on the basis of end use industry and geography. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, electronics, consumer applications and others.In addition, thin film delivers critical verification and security capabilities to the pharmaceutical sector.Thin film memory products include 20 bit thin film memory in production for consumer application like loyalty cards, games and toys, info kiosks and many more .Thin film memory for smart consumables facilitates an electronic handshake between base units and cartridges.

Access Full Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23471

Xerox Corporation has announced to launch two new product that will feature Xerox Printed Memory and Xerox Printed Memory with Cryptographic Security. This would help to provide anti counterfeiting capabilities for refill authentication, governmental tax stamps and pharmaceutical products.Xerox printed memory can enable connectivity, interaction with dispensing devices and authenticate refills. It offers multi layer security due to its unique protocols and analog signature. In addition, thin film is a new solution that adds value to the consumer globally and has opened up a new scope in the printed electronics.

The global Thin Film Memory market is further categorized on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The Thin Film Memory market is expected to witness robust growth in North America and Europe owing to the demand for new technology like printed technologies in these regions. The Thin Film Memory market is growing at a steady pace in Europe. However Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fast at a later stage. It is expected that emerging economies like China, Indonesia, Japan and India to experience significant growth in the market due to the supportive government policies and programs. Thus the Thin Film Memory Market is expected to witness robust growth globally.

The key players operating in the Thin Film Memory market includes Thin Film Electronics (Norway), PARC (The United States), Thin Film Devices, Inc. and many more. Thin Film Electronics is the first company to commercialize rewritable memory and thin film memory.