Thionyl Chloride Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2028

Thionyl chloride is a volatile colourless inorganic compound characterised by an acrid odour. Thionyl chloride is toxic in nature and reacts with water to produce toxic gases. It differs from sulfuryl chloride in that it is the source of chloride ions, whereas sulfuryl chloride is the source of chlorine ions. This compound has long shelf life. It is used as a chlorinating agent in organic synthesis and as a co-reactant in chlorosulphonations and sulphonations. It is also used in the preparation of carboxylic acid derivative, amides or ester, anhydrides, alkyl chlorides, fatty acid chlorides, etc. Moreover, thionyl chloride is used in the lithium thionyl chloride battery. Thionyl chloride acts as a cathode, whereas the lithium acts as anode in lithium thionyl chloride battery.

Based on applications, pharmaceutical industry is expected to dominate the global thionyl chloride market during the forecast period. However, pesticide industry is projected to witness significant growth in near future.

Thionyl Chloride Market: Dynamics

Increasing preference for thionyl chloride over other reagents such as phosphorus pentachloride is expected to drive the growth of the global thionyl chloride market. The by-products of thionyl chloride are in gaseous state and this tends to ease the purification process of the product. Thionyl chloride is used as a catalyst in the production of pesticides. The increasing demand for pesticides across the globe is further expected to fuel the demand for thionyl chloride during the forecast period. Thionyl chloride is also used in the manufacturing of viscose dye pigments, which is generally used in the dye industry. This is projected to escalate the demand for thionyl chloride during the forecast period.

One of the major factors restricting the growth of the thionyl chloride market is its high reactivity with water and air. This makes the storage of thionyl chloride difficult, which in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the thionyl chloride market in near future. Thionyl chloride is also a skin and respiratory irritant. The production of thionyl chloride is continuously monitored by CWC (Chemical Weapon Convention) due to its high potential to be used as a chemical weapon. Several stringent regulations are imposed for the limited usage of the thionyl chloride, owing to its toxic effects and this is further expected to hamper the growth of the global thionyl chloride market.

Thionyl Chloride Market: Segmentation

The global thionyl chloride market can be segmented on the basis of product type and applications. On the basis of grades, the global thionyl chloride market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals grade, and technical grade. On the basis of end use industry, the market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals industry, agrichemicals, dyes & pigments, and organic synthesis.

Thionyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global thionyl chloride market. Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising revenue generating region of thionyl chloride and is projected to grow at a significant rate in near future. China is projected to be the prominent revenue generating country in Asia Pacific region in thionyl chloride market. Europe is expected to witness relatively slower growth during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to witness moderate growth in the global thionyl chloride market during the forecast period.

Thionyl Chloride Market: Market Participants

Some of the prominent players identified in the global thionyl chloride market are as mentioned below:

Lanxess AG

Transpek Industries Ltd.

Angene International Limited

CABB Group

Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Shandon Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Hubei Chuyuan Group Company

Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC

ChemTik

Hangzhou Trylead Chemical Technology

