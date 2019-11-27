WATER-SOLUBLE FERTILIZER MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Agrium Inc.
Israel Chemical Ltd.(ICL)
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile(SQM)
K+S AKTiengesellschaft
Yara International Asa
Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
Compo GmbH & Co.Kg
Coromandel International Ltd.
The Mosaic Company
Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co.Ltd.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Water-soluble Fertilizer in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Nitrogenous Fertilizer
Phosphatic Fertilizer
Potassic Fertilizer
Micronutrients Fertilizer
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Fertigation
Foliar
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Research Report 2018
1 Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-soluble Fertilizer
1.2 Water-soluble Fertilizer Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Nitrogenous Fertilizer
1.2.4 Phosphatic Fertilizer
1.2.5 Potassic Fertilizer
1.2.6 Micronutrients Fertilizer
1.3 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Water-soluble Fertilizer Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Fertigation
1.3.3 Foliar
1.4 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Water-soluble Fertilizer (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Agrium Inc.
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Water-soluble Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Agrium Inc. Water-soluble Fertilizer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Israel Chemical Ltd.(ICL)
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Water-soluble Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Israel Chemical Ltd.(ICL) Water-soluble Fertilizer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile(SQM)
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Water-soluble Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile(SQM) Water-soluble Fertilizer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 K+S AKTiengesellschaft
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Water-soluble Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 K+S AKTiengesellschaft Water-soluble Fertilizer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Yara International Asa
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Water-soluble Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Yara International Asa Water-soluble Fertilizer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Water-soluble Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Haifa Chemicals Ltd. Water-soluble Fertilizer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Compo GmbH & Co.Kg
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Water-soluble Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Compo GmbH & Co.Kg Water-soluble Fertilizer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
