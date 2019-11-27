Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2026

The global xerostomia therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 822.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The report “Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report By Product (Dentifrices, Artificial Saliva, Saliva Substitutes, Salivary Stimulants, Drugs, and Salivary Pen); By Distribution Channel; By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

Xerostomia usually called as dry-mouth ailment which occurs due to missing or decreased saliva. Generally, xerostomia is not considered as a disease, yet it is a problem which occurs due to numerous clinical scenarios such as adverse effects of radioactivity on head and also neck usually due to radiation treatment and negative effects of a variety of drugs and it might or might not be always related to the reduced functionality of salivary glands. Xerostomia is a usual trouble majorly observed among senior citizens and it is estimated that it is impacting around 20% of the people around the globe. However, it is not an age-related problem as it is usually triggered as a side-effect of medication.

Increase in favorable compensation plans for xerostomia products as well as increasing responsiveness and awareness about diseases associated with the condition are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Increasing occurrences of xerostomia as well as relevant medical conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, high blood pressure, Sjogren’s disorder, as well as diabetes mellitus has an affirmative impact on the international market. According to Colgate-Palmolive Company, it is estimated that more than twenty-five million people in the United States have the dry mouth problem. Similarly, Sjogren Syndrome Foundation estimates that more than four million people are suffering from Sjogren’s condition which is one the syndrome which causes dry mouth. However, to curb this problem, this foundation runs awareness programs in the U.S. for the people who are suffering from this condition and also to educate the public in general. This factor has also helped to push the overall market in this region. Along with different foundations creating awareness among the people, many of the major pharma companies are working towards acquisitions and joint ventures with emerging companies to increase their product portfolio and to create awareness among the people, further pushing the overall market.

The global xerostomia therapeutics market report has been segmented by type, distribution-channel and region and it is anticipated that the market size was 625.3 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2026. The dentifrices market segment is expected to be the largest segment in 2018 due to its increased adoptability, reduced pricing and availability. This is closely followed by the salivary stimulants segment which is anticipated to have a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Under the distribution channel segment, hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018. This was majorly due to ease of accessibility, availability of branded as well as generic medicines and reduced item prices. Regionally, North America is estimated to be the major region in 2018 followed by the European market. Increasing awareness among the people in these regions and initiatives taken by various foundations and companies are expected to push the market. Asia Pacific on other hand is expected to grow at a higher rate due to growing medical infrastructure and increased spending towards healthcare in developing countries such as India and China.

Some of the leading companies in this market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, EUSA Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Forward Science, Mission Pharmacal Company, Eisai Inc., OraHealth Inc., Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc., OraPharma, Inc, Saliwell Ltd., Dentaid, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

