Artificial Teeth Market : Precise Analysis on Business Overview, Product Scope And Ongoing Market Development 2024

Artificial teeth or dentures are custom-made teeth applied to reconstruct or restore missing teeth and their surrounding tissue. Artificial teeth are typically produced from porcelain or resin material. The branch of science that focusses on restoration of intraoral defects such as missing teeth, soft tissue, and part of the missing teeth through various artificial methods is known as dental prosthetics. The global artificial teeth market is growing at a significant pace owing to increase in prevalence of oral diseases, rise in geriatric population, growth in the number of diabetic patients, and improvement in awareness about dental prosthetics among individuals.

Large potential patient base population in countries of the Asia Pacific region and rise in medical tourism are likely to create an opportunity for dental prosthetics product developers to record high growth in revenue and market share in the near future. In addition, rising geriatric population directly affects the growth and development of the artificial teeth market as elderly people are more likely to lose their teeth. However, lack of reimbursement for various dental procedures could restrict the market growth in the next few years.

According to the World Health Organization, the global geriatric population was about 524 million in 2010 and is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Moreover, the world is aging at a rapid pace, especially the developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan. Therefore, consistent increase in the geriatric population across the world has been identified as one of the major factors fueling the growth of the global artificial teeth market. The global incidence of oral diseases such as oral cancer, pyorrhea, and gingivitis is rising constantly. As per the WHO, in 2012, 5% to 20% of adults aged between 35 years and 44 years was diagnosed with severe periodontal diseases that resulted in tooth loss. Moreover, about 30% of people aged between 65 years and 74 years had no natural teeth. Furthermore, according to the Cancer Research UK, about 6,800 people were diagnosed with oral cancer in 2011. Thus, rise in the number of oral cancer cases is projected to lead to higher demand for artificial teeth during the forecast period.

The global artificial teeth market can be segmented into type of denture, type of material, end-user, and region. Based on the type of denture, the market can be segmented into partial denture, complete denture, overdenture, and immediate denture. Based on the type of material, the market can be categorized into acrylic denture and porcelain denture. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others. On the basis of the region, the market is segmented into five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of revenue, Europe dominates the market, followed by North America globally. The two regions dominate the market due to increase in geriatric population, high adoption of premium priced innovative dental products, and rise in incidence of dental caries. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the near future. Rise in prevalence of diabetes is a major factor fueling the growth of the artificial teeth market in the region, as diabetic patients are twice likely to suffer from edentulism. China and India are the major markets in Asia Pacific that exhibit immense opportunities in the artificial teeth market. Additionally, rise in disposable income and increase in health care infrastructure in countries such as India, China, and Malaysia are likely to support the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

