Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Competitive Analysis, Demand, Size, Share, Revenue, Global Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a half-cooked research report on global automotive regenerative braking system market. The global automotive regenerative braking system market is expected to witness ~11% CAGR during the period, 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

The regenerative braking system is an energy recovery system that coverts the kinetic energy of the vehicle produced at the application of brakes into electrical energy. Demand of improved vehicle performance is continuously at its peak, and inclination of consumers towards environment friendly vehicles like electric and hybrid vehicles is increasing in developed as well as in developing nations, this is expected to fuel the growth of regenerative braking system during the forecast period. However, increasing overall cost of vehicle and complicated maintenance process are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System market include Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Advics North America, Inc. (US), Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mazda Motor (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (US), Faurecia SA (France), ZF TRW automotive (US) are among others.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held largest market share in 2017. The increasing efforts from several administrative bodies such as the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which is concentrating to decrease the greenhouse gas emission and hence driving the demand of regenerative braking system in vehicle in the region. US is currently dominating the automotive regenerative braking system market in North America region. The presence of majour market players like Delphi Automotive PLC and ZF TRW Automotive in this country are driving the automotive regenerative braking system market in the US. Europe is expected to hold the substantial market share during the forecast period. The rising awareness about the greenhouse gas emission and fuel consumption is expected to drive the automotive regenerative braking system market in this region. Germany being one of the leading exporter of automotive parts combined with presence of prominant market players like Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG is expecetd to lead the automotive regenerative braking system growth in Europe region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register highest growth during the forecast period. Presence of two of the most important automotive hub, India and China in terms of production and sale of automotive vehicles is expected to lead the automotive regenerative braking system growth in Asia-Pacific region. Growth of automotive regenerative braking system market in Rest of the World is mainly driven by the increase in purchasing power of consumers, which has led to an increase in demand for electric and high-end vehicles.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive regenerative braking system market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global diesel particulate filter system market by vehicle type, system type, electric vehicle, and regions.

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

By System Type

Battery

Flywheel

Hydraulics

Ultra-Capacitors

By Electric vehicle

Battery Vehicles

Hybrid Electric vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

