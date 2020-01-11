Automotive Torsional Vibration Dampers Market – Rise in the sales of vehicles driven by internal combustion engines is driving the market

Torsional vibration dampers are crankshaft pulleys that comprise rubber material for dampening the vibrations produced within the engine compartment due to rotation of the crankshaft. The rubber material is mounted between the two metal parts. In most modern engines, torsional vibration is a major cause of noise and vibration, thus torsional vibration dampers are extensively utilized in order to neutralize all causes of vibration.

The market for torsional vibration dampers are likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the rise in production of vehicles and the development of engines that produce higher torsional vibration. In most modern engines, the working force on the crankshaft is very high. Consequently, the automotive torsional vibration dampers market is expanding due to their use to enhance the lifespan of the crankshaft in engines. Furthermore, rise in sales of diesel vehicles since 2010 has propelled the market for automotive torsional dampers at significant pace. In 2015, sales of diesel vehicles were at their peak, which led to a significant expansion of the automotive torsional vibration dampers market. Moreover, rise in the sales of vehicles driven by internal combustion engines is driving the automotive torsional vibration dampers market. Rising preference of society for electric vehicles is a major factor restraining the automotive torsional vibration dampers market.

The global automotive torsional vibration dampers market can be segmented based on engine, structure, sales channel, vehicle, and region. Based on engine, gasoline engine is likely to be the dominant segment of the automotive torsional vibration dampers market, owing to the higher production of gasoline engines globally. Furthermore, sales of gasoline vehicles are rising significantly owing to the expected ban on diesel vehicles in a few major cities across the globe due to high concentration of air polluting contents that are primarily produced from the vehicle’s exhaust.

Based on the structure, the open type segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the automotive torsional vibration dampers market owing to application of open type torsional dampers in gasoline and other alternative fuel vehicles, while the closed type segment is utilized in diesel vehicles only. Rise in production of gasoline vehicles is likely to boost the open type segment during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment is likely to hold a major share of the automotive torsional vibration dampers market owing to its high lifespan; however, the aftermarket segment is expected to account for a significant share of the market owing to recommended replacement of torsional vibration dampers after 1,20,000 kilometers. Lack of knowledge and awareness among society in most developing countries toward torsional vibration dampers has led the aftermarket segment to hold a relatively minor share of the market, whereas in countries of Europe and North America, the aftermarket segment is expected to hold a substantial share of the market.

In terms of vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to hold a prominent share of the automotive torsional vibration dampers market. Primarily, the utility vehicle sub-segment is expected to hold a higher share of the passenger vehicle segment of the market. Low production of commercial vehicles is a key factor attributed to the relatively minor share held by the commercial vehicle segment of the torsional vibration dampers market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global automotive torsional vibration dampers market, owing to considerably higher volume of production of vehicles in the region, as compared to the other regions across the globe. Moreover, due to presence of large manufacturing facilities in the region, Asia Pacific is a major exporter of automotive components and vehicles.

Key players operating in the automotive torsional vibration dampers market are Geislinger GmbH, FAI Autoparts, Winkelmann Automotive, Continental AG, and SGF.