Citrus Based Texturizing Market Research Report and Outlook by Transparency Market Research

Texturizing agents have been in use for a long time, and citrus based texturizing agents are one of the most widely accepted texturizing agents globally. The most widely used citrus based texturizing agent is pectin. This citrus based texturizing agent is derived from citrus peels after the pulp is used for fruit juice extraction or other purposes, the citrus based texturizing agent exists in the form of polysaccharide, a soluble type which with water forms a gel-like structure. Citrus based texturizing agents have been in use for a lot of time, for their superior results and consumer-friendly nature.

Texturizing agent is any food additive that is added to the food for the purpose of maintaining a desirable texture, consistency, mouthfeel.

Increased demand for processed foods leading to a surge in demand for citrus based texturizing agent

Owing to a higher income per capita and high rates of urbanization globally, the demand for processed foods have been increasing. Processed foods like jams and jellies are popular among children, of which citrus based texturizing agent is a huge part, where it is used for its excellent thickening properties. The application range of citrus based texturizing agent is wide in case of processed foods. Apart from being a key component of jams and jellies, the citrus based texturizing agent is also used for processed bakery products, to prevent moisture loss from the product, and in acidified dairy products for stability. Since citrus based texturizing agents are available in multiple forms and for multiple applications, this versatile nature is one of the key reason the increasing demand for citrus based texturizing agent.

An economic price point and consumer-friendly nature is an appealing factor for citrus based texturizing agent.

Citrus based texturizing agents are relatively moderate in cost and provide an excellent end result. This makes it an excellent choice for many confectionery manufacturers and helps keep the prices of the end product under the desired threshold. Since citrus based texturizing agent is derived from waste products from fruit products industry, it helps to keep a low environmental impact as well. The nature derived property of citrus based texturizing agent means it is perceived as safe in by the consumers. This property of citrus based texturizing agents is very appealing to the consumer amidst the increasing demand for natural/ nature derived additives.

Opportunities For Market Participants In Global Citrus Based Texturizing Agents Market:

Opportunities for market participants in the global citrus based texturizing agents are based mainly in the food and beverages segment, where the demand for citrus based texturizing agent is increasing at a steady pace. The demand for citrus based texturizing agent is not dependent upon the economic status of a manufacturing establishment, and hence the demand is on the rise from developed as well as developing regions. With an increase in demand for clean label products, the demand for label-friendly ingredients and additives is increasing steadily, this includes citrus based texturizing agents as well. Globally, home-based businesses and small-scale manufacturers are increasing in number, the increase in demand for citrus based texturizing agent stems from it as well.

Global Citrus Based Texturizing Agent, Market Players:

Some of the key market players in global citrus based texturizing agent market are-

Pacific Pectin, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated., CP Kelco, Great American Spice Company, Pacific Pectin, WillPowder, LLC, Now Foods, Kraft Heinz, Danisco Ingredients USA Inc., Naturex AG, Herbstreith & Fox KG Pektin-Fabriken, CEAMSA etc.