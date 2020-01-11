Data Center Colocation Market Becoming a Key Component In the Overall Semiconductor Infrastructure During 2017-2027

The Research Report “Data Center Colocation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz



Data Center Colocation market is growing due to rise in virtualization, which has increased the competition among businesses. Data center colocation has reduced the cost of investment in construction of data centers, and also lowers the operational cost for enterprises. Data center colocation vendors are providing various managed colocation services through which enterprises can use data center infrastructure on rental basis and these data center infrastructure will be managed by the data center colocation vendors. Data center colocation vendors are providing maintenance and supporting services for data center which increases the high performance and productivity for enterprises, as a result the demand for data center colocation market has increased in many enterprises.

Data Center ColocationMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for Data Center Colocation Market is reducing the cost of expenditures on physical infrastructure and increasing the adoption of cloud computing which reduces maintenance and implementation cost. By data center colocation services enterprises can effectively manage their process such as recovery of data and safe backup system. Data center Colocation provide flexibility to upscale or downscale enterprises technology as per their requirement, due to this many enterprises are using data center colocation services.

In contrast to this, data center connectivity issues, regulatory and compliance problems, fluctuating operating expenditure and cost of equipment is restraining the market growth for data center colocation market.

Data Center ColocationMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Data Center ColocationMarket: Key players

Some of the key players for Data Center Colocation Marker are CenturyLink, CyrusOne, DuPont Fabros, Digital Realty, Equinix, Level 3 Communications,AT&T, ByteGrid Holdings, CentriLogic, Cogeco Peer 1, Cologix, Coresite, Colocation America, Fujitsu, Infomart Data Centers, Internap, IO, Iron Mountain, and NaviSite.

Data Center Colocation Market: Regional Overview

Data Center Colocation Market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and increase in IT requirement in this region.Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Data Center Colocation Market Segments

Data Center Colocation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Data Center Colocation Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Data Center Colocation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Data Center Colocation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Critical Infrastructure Protection Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



