Digital Signal Processors Market | Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry By 2027

The advent of advanced and next gen technologies is revolutionizing the signal processing domain. Digital signal processing, with its many advantages over analog signal processing, is expected to gain popularity amongst different verticals in the near future. Digital signal processors are designed for carrying out heavy math computation on digital signals. To be precise, digital signal processors accept various types of signals, such as images, audio, temperature among other things in the digital format and perform mathematical manipulation on them. Depending on the application and desired result, digital signal processors are designed to work with a variety of mathematical digital filters and modulation techniques. Digital signal processors are witnessing advancements in its architecture. Previously, traditional digital signal processors were built using human machine interface and single processing core. However, engineers are designing digital signal processors with multiple cores, operating in isolation and with higher efficiency.

Digital Signal Processors Market: Drivers and Restraints

Digital signal processors market are witnessing widespread adoption in many applications, owing to the many benefits it offers. The small size, high operational efficiency and low cost of digital signal processors are expected to be factors contributing to the growth of digital signal processors market. Moreover, the increasing demand for cheaper consumer electronics with improved performance is another factor expected to drive the growth of digital signal processors market in the near future. Growing popularity of next gen technologies such as IoT and big data, combined with advanced computing algorithms is expected to create vast opportunities for digital signal processors market. Major restraint faced by digital signal processors market is the lack of skilled labor, crucial for designing and programming the complex architecture of digital signal processors. Moreover, design engineers face challenges while designing low cost digital signal processors, as they have to balance between performance and cost.

Digital Signal Processors Market: Segmentation

Digital signal processors market can be segmented on the basis of architecture, application, verticals and regions. On the basis of architecture, the market can be segmented into Von Neumann architecture, Harvard architecture, and Super Harvard architecture. The different application that digital signal processors are used in are image processing, audio processing, video processing and others. Digital signal processors market can be segmented on the basis of verticals into computers, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, medical, telecommunications, aerospace & defence and others. Region wise, the segmentation is done into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Digital Signal Processors Market: Regional Outlook

North America digital signal processors market is expected to dominate the global digital signal processors market owing to high penetration rate of advanced technologies and presence of established players. However, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to witness high growth rates as consumers are increasingly becoming inclined to using latest technology and the increase in the number of tech start-ups in these regions. Western Europe digital signal processors market is expected to witness a moderate growth rate followed by Eastern Europe digital signal processors market and Middle East and Africa digital signal processors market.

Digital Signal Processors Market: Competition Landscape

Key players in digital signal processors market focus on product innovation and introduction in order to sustain in the highly competitive market and increase their customer base. Other key strategies followed by the players in the market is mergers and acquisition and partnerships for maintaining their position in the market. For example, in February 2017, Cadence Designs Systems, Inc. collaborated with Alango Technologies Ltd. for introducing advanced digital signal processors for voice communication and voice enhancement.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Digital Signal Processors Market Segments

Digital Signal Processors Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Digital Signal Processors Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Digital Signal Processors Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Digital Signal Processors Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Digital Signal Processors Market includes

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

