Disposable Tableware Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

This report studies the global market size of Disposable Tableware in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Disposable Tableware in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Disposable Tableware market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The disposable tableware is mainly made from paper, pulp, Polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, Starch Blends, biodegradable CPLA, PLA and Talc, etc，including the disposable plates, disposable bowls, disposable cups and disposable silverware.

The main applications of disposable tableware are household and commercial use. Commercial use is dominating the end market, occupy for about 79.6 % of market share.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Disposable Tableware.

United States, Asia-Pacific and Europe are dominating the disposable tableware market; In North America, the market concentration rate is relatively high and dominated by few brands like Huhtamaki (Chinet), Dart(Solo), Dixie, International Paper, Hefty and Lollicup USA etc. Asia-Pacific especially in China, the market concentration rate is so low and dominated by lots of middle and small-sized manufacturers, and some manufacturers cooperated with overseas brand as OEM partners, like Taizhou Fuling Plastics produces disposable tableware in China and United States, but only for exporting.

Currently there are enormous waste of disposable tableware around the world, especially in the developing countries; with more and more consumers having strong environmental protection consciousness, and the government continuously promulgate legislation to protect the environment to reduce waste. In future, more and more disposable tableware will be made of the bioplastic like PLA resin, CPLA (modified PLA), and Starch Blends etc, and the bioplastic tableware will play more and more important roles.

In 2017, the global Disposable Tableware market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Disposable Tableware market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Disposable Tableware include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Disposable Tableware include

Huhtamaki(Chinet)

Dart(Solo)

Dixie

International Paper

Hefty

Lollicup USA

Solia

Natural Tableware

TrueChoicePack(TCP)

CKF Inc

Letica

Eco-Products

Taizhou Fuling Plastics

Snapcups

Swantex

Biopac

Dopla

Arkaplast

Kap Cones

Guangdong Huasheng Meto

Market Size Split by Type

Disposable Cups

Disposable Plates

Disposable Bowls

Disposable Silverware

Market Size Split by Application

Commercial

Household

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Disposable Tableware market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Disposable Tableware market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Disposable Tableware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Disposable Tableware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Disposable Tableware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Disposable Tableware Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Disposable Tableware Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Disposable Cups

1.4.3 Disposable Plates

1.4.4 Disposable Bowls

1.4.5 Disposable Silverware

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Disposable Tableware Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Disposable Tableware Market Size

2.1.1 Global Disposable Tableware Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Disposable Tableware Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Disposable Tableware Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Disposable Tableware Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Disposable Tableware Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Disposable Tableware Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Disposable Tableware Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Disposable Tableware Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Disposable Tableware Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Disposable Tableware Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Disposable Tableware Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Disposable Tableware Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Disposable Tableware Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Disposable Tableware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Disposable Tableware Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Disposable Tableware Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Disposable Tableware Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Disposable Tableware Sales by Type

4.2 Global Disposable Tableware Revenue by Type

4.3 Disposable Tableware Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Disposable Tableware Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Disposable Tableware by Countries

6.1.1 North America Disposable Tableware Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Disposable Tableware Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Disposable Tableware by Type

6.3 North America Disposable Tableware by Application

6.4 North America Disposable Tableware by Company

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Disposable Tableware by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Disposable Tableware Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Disposable Tableware Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Disposable Tableware by Type

7.3 Europe Disposable Tableware by Application

7.4 Europe Disposable Tableware by Company

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Tableware by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Tableware Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Disposable Tableware Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Disposable Tableware by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Disposable Tableware by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Disposable Tableware by Company

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Disposable Tableware by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Disposable Tableware Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Disposable Tableware Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Disposable Tableware by Type

9.3 Central & South America Disposable Tableware by Application

9.4 Central & South America Disposable Tableware by Company

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Tableware by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Tableware Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Tableware Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Tableware by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Disposable Tableware by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Disposable Tableware by Company

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Huhtamaki(Chinet)

11.1.1 Huhtamaki(Chinet) Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.1.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Dart(Solo)

11.2.1 Dart(Solo) Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.2.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Dixie

11.3.1 Dixie Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.3.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 International Paper

11.4.1 International Paper Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.4.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Hefty

11.5.1 Hefty Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.5.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Lollicup USA

11.6.1 Lollicup USA Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.6.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Solia

11.7.1 Solia Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.7.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Natural Tableware

11.8.1 Natural Tableware Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.8.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 TrueChoicePack(TCP)

11.9.1 TrueChoicePack(TCP) Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.9.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 CKF Inc

11.10.1 CKF Inc Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Disposable Tableware

11.10.4 Disposable Tableware Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Letica

11.12 Eco-Products

11.13 Taizhou Fuling Plastics

11.14 Snapcups

11.15 Swantex

11.16 Biopac

11.17 Dopla

11.18 Arkaplast

11.19 Kap Cones

11.20 Guangdong Huasheng Meto

Continued….

