Doppler Wind Lidar System Market – Detection Technique are Direct Detection and Heterodyne Detection

Global Doppler Wind Lidar System Market: Overview

Doppler wind lidar system gives out laser beams and then receives the light that is backscattered by aerosols like dust particles and other small particles in the air. It measures the line-of-sight components of the wind speed using the frequency shift of the backscattered light. Doppler wind lidar system also helps in measuring the distance between the particles and lidar in the air and utilize the backscattered light’s roundtrip time. Wind speed and direction can be measured from a distance which cannot be done using a conventional anemometer. Doppler wind lidar system is completely different to the meteorological radar, as it uses microwaves to measure precipitation. Whereas, Doppler wind lidar system can take measurements when there is no precipitation. As the Doppler wind lidar system transmits and receives laser light only, it does not generate radio noise during measurement, and surrounding noise does not influence the measurement. Doppler wind lidar system is used in various application such as remote wind profile analysis and to determine the air traffic safety. Doppler wind lidar system can measure direction and speed of the wind in real time at each altitude.

Global Doppler Wind Lidar System Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing efforts by the government towards the use of wind energy to conserve natural resources along with the rising concerns towards global warming, and controlling the other harmful gasses into the atmosphere has led to the increase in demand for the global Doppler wind lidar system market. The researchers in the wind industry believe that Doppler wind lidar system is tomorrow’s smart machines which are capable of maximizing the power of production and minimizing dynamic loads according to changes in the incoming winds. In the wind energy sector, laser-based wind sensor or Doppler wind lidar system have become an attractive alternative to the conventional anemometry instruments. The success of Doppler wind lidar system is due to their ability to measure the wind speed and direction accurately.

Global Doppler Wind Lidar System Market: Market Segmentation

The Doppler wind lidar system market has been classified by product type, detection technique, scan technique, application, and deployment type.

Based on product type, global Doppler wind lidar system market is segmented into:

Compact Doppler Wind Lidar System

Large Doppler Wind Lidar System

Based on detection technique, global Doppler wind lidar system market is segmented into:

Direct Detection

Heterodyne Detection

Based on scan technique, global Doppler wind lidar system market is segmented into:

VAD Technique

DBS Technique

Based on application, global Doppler wind lidar system market is segmented into:

Monitoring Air Traffic Safety

Wind Power Measurement

Weather & Climate

Based on deployment type, global Doppler wind lidar system market is segmented into:

Ground Based Doppler Wind Lidar System

Air Based Doppler Wind Lidar System

Global Doppler Wind Lidar System Market: Segment Overview

There will be growth in Doppler wind lidar system market as there is predicted developments in the automation industry. As the Doppler wind lidar system is motivated majorly by automation industry itself, thus it is widely used in the measurement of wind speed and direction.

Global Doppler Wind Lidar System Market: Regional Overview

Based on the geographies, the global Doppler wind lidar system market is classified into seven key regions namely North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Latin America, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific except Japan is expected to be the fastest growing market followed by Latin America owing to rising consumer awareness in the region. The overall market for global Doppler wind lidar system has a positive growth rate due to advancement in technologies, growing demand for automation, and increasing growth of Doppler wind lidar systems in monitoring air traffic safety.

Global Doppler Wind Lidar System Market: Market Players

Some of the market players identified in the global Doppler wind lidar system market includes Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Leosphere, Halo Photonics, Windar Photonics A/S, Beijing Everise Technology Co. Ltd., NRG Systems, GWU-Group, and others.