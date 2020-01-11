Electric Wheelchair Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Global Electric Wheelchair Industry

New Study On “2019-2023 Electric Wheelchair Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

An electric wheelchair is moved by an automated system designed to comfort individuals who feels difficulty in walking or can’t walk due to some illness, injury or disability. Electric Wheelchair is the advance version type of wheelchairs which is preferred over manual wheelchair for better seating comfort, energy conservation of the sitting person, and traveling for longer distance. A major factor for opting power wheelchairs over manual wheelchairs is better comfort and mobility solutions provided by them.

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672010-global-electric-wheelchair-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Factors augmenting the electric wheelchair market are large patient base requiring wheelchair due to several diseases such as spinal cord injury, polio, hepatitis C and so on. In addition, a large number of accidents causing permanent disability of legs is another major factor that augments the growth of the global market. Rising geriatric population coupled with increasing obese population is also increasing the need of power wheelchair. Increasing adoption of prosthetics is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the market. Prosthetic technology has considerable scope due to new developments that are being introduced in the market which are reducing the need for a wheelchair. However, the treatment and implant cost of prosthetic is comparatively very high. Less penetration of wheelchair in emerging economies is also one of the major restraints of the market. As per Wheelchair Foundation, in developed economies, around 95% of people who require wheelchair have access to it whereas it is only 10% in emerging economies. Around 110 million people in emerging economies don’t have access to a wheelchair. Government initiatives regarding disable-friendly infrastructure at public places are going to be as one of the major opportunities in the market as it would increase the ease to use a wheelchair in public places.

On the basis of geography, the global electric wheelchair market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. During the forecast period, it is expected that the Asia-Pacific region would hold a significant market during the forecast period. Major contributors to the market include China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea. It is expected that the Asia-Pacific market will show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to increasing healthcare spending, government funding to disable people and increasing adoption of electric-powered wheelchairs in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global electric wheelchair market include 21st Century Scientific, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Hoveround Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Karman Healthcare Inc., Levo AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Product Design Group, Inc., Sunrise Medical Limited, and The Scooter Store, Ltd, among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as merger & acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, and product development, among others.

Research Methodology

The market study of electric wheelchair market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Number of individuals having need of Electric Wheelchair

The average cost of the product and their accessories

Government initiatives and subsidiary on the product

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for wheelchair manufacturing companies, e-commerce companies, government organization, venture capitalists for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation-

Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research and Analysis by Age Group

Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research and Analysis by Drive Systems

Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research and Analysis by End-User

Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research and Analysis by Region

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global electric wheelchair market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global electric wheelchair market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global electric wheelchair market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.Companies Mentioned

1. 21st Century Scientific, Inc.

2. Antano Group S.R.L

3. Comfort Mobility Corp.

4. Convaid Products, Inc.

5. Drive Medical Ltd.

6. Etac AB

7. Eurovema AB

8. GF Health Products, Inc.

9. Hoveround Corp.

10. Invacare Corp.

11. Jerry Medical Instrument (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.,

12. Karman Healthcare Inc.

13. Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd.

14. Levo AG

15. Magic Mobility Pty Ltd.

16. Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd.

17. Medline Industries, Inc.

18. Merits Health Products Co. Ltd.

19. Meyra Wilhelm Meyer GmbH & Co. Kg

20. Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH

21. Permobil AB

22. Pihsiang Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd.

23. Pride Mobility Products Corp.

24. Product Design Group, Inc.

25. Sunrise Medical Ltd.

26. The Scooter Store, Ltd.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3672010-global-electric-wheelchair-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

CHAPTER 2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendation

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations

CHAPTER 3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Growing Demand for Wheelchair Due to Several Diseases

3.1.2. High Number of Accident Causing Permanent Disability of Legs

3.1.3. Rising Geriatric Population Coupled with Increasing Problems of Obesity

3.2. 3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Increasing Adoption of Prosthetics

3.2.2. High Cost

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Government Initiatives for Disabled Friendly Infrastructure at Public Places

3.3.2. Technological Advancement and Innovation

3.3.3. Superiority Rising Popularity of Powered Wheelchairs

CHAPTER 4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Electric Wheelchair Market by Age Group

4.1.1. Adult Power Wheelchair

4.1.2. Pediatric Power Wheelchair

4.2. Global Electric Wheelchair Market by Drive System

4.2.1. Front Wheel Drive

4.2.2. Rear Wheel Drive

4.2.3. Others (Center Wheel Drive)

4.3. Global Electric Wheelchair Market by End-User

4.3.1. Homecare

4.3.2. Hospitals & Clinics

4.3.3. Others (Airports and Railway Stations)

CHAPTER 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Company Analysis

5.2. Key Strategy Analysis

CHAPTER 6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. RoE

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. India

6.3.2. China

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of The World

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym