Enteral Feeding Formula Market : Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2025

Enteral feeding is a method to deliver nutrients into the gastrointestinal tract through the use of a tube. The patient who cannot swallow or digest sufficient quantity of food, but has suitable intestinal functional capacity. It can also be defined as introduction of nutritionally complete liquid formula directly into the intestine or stomach with the help of a narrow, officially designed tube. Enteral feeding is considered when an individual is not safe for oral intake or oral intake is not adequate to meet nutritional requirements. Enteral feeding tubes are available in various types based on the feeding route such as nasal tube, oral tube, and esophagostomy tube. These tubes are made up of polyurethane or PVC or silicon. These tubes vary in length from 30 inches to 43 inches, with diameters from 8 inches to 14 inches for adults, usually used for short-term enteral feeding. Other equipment used for enteral feeding are syringes, administration reservoir (bottle, feed bag, etc.), giving set, and enteral pump. Enteral feeding formula can be classified into standard (polymeric) formula, elemental, and semi-elemental formula, disease specific formula, blenderized, and modular formula. Applications of enteral feeding include various critical conditions such as in liver failure, prolonged anorexia, coma or depressed sensorium, severe protein-energy under nutrition, failure to take oral feedings because of neck or head trauma, and serious illnesses (like burns) causing metabolic stress. Other indications where enteral feeding is used are bowel formation for surgery in seriously ill or starving patients or in disorders that cause malabsorption (e.g., Crohn’s disease).

The global enteral feeding formula market is growing due to rising chronic diseases and disorders, rapidly increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of premature birth, high health care expenses, and high demand for home care. Chronic diseases such as cancer, the second most leading cause of death globally, accounted for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. According to the WHO, approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. However, various factors such as patient safety risk, complications associated with enteral feedings, and incidence of medication and feeding errors act as restraints of the enteral feeding formula market.

The global enteral feeding formula market has been segmented based on product, application, stage, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been categorized into standard formula and disease specific formula. In terms of stage, the market has been segmented into adults and pediatrics. Based on application, the enteral feeding formula market has been segmented into oncology, diabetes, critical care, gastroenterology, neurology, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals and long-term care facilities.

