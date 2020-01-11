Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market 2019 Size, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2024

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market. The report analyzes the artificial intelligence in healthcare market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others). The artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China and India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Analytics research report “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Others) – 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 50.78% during 2019 – 2024.

Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a digital revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with AI in healthcare by key players including Google, IBM Watson, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies, components as well as end users. On the basis of type of component, software has been dominating the global market, while the segment of artificial intelligence services has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include presence of vast consumer base, significant improvement in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.

The report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Others) – 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3981784-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-world-market-analysis

Scope of the Report

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

• By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others)

• By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Artificial intelligence in healthcare market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

• By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Artificial intelligence in healthcare market – Size and Growth

Other Report Highlights:

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape – Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – IBM Watson Health, Stryker Corporation, General Vision, NVIDIA Corporation, CloudMedx Inc., Next IT Corp., DEEP Genomics, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, Google.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook

5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)

6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Segmental Analysis

7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis

8. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Drivers

8.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Restraints

9. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trends

10. Porter Five Force Analysis

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape: Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

14. Company Profiles

14.1 IBM Watson Health

14.2 Stryker Corporation

14.3 General Vision, Inc.

14.4 NVIDIA Corporation

14.5 CloudMedx Inc.

14.6 DEEP Genomics

14.7 Next IT Corp.

14.8 Microsoft Corporation

14.9 General Electric

14.10 Google

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3981784-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-world-market-analysis

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)