Global Infused Dried Fruit Market : Analysis and Forecast upto 2017 – 2025

In dried fruits, the majority of the original water content is removed or replaced either naturally or through techniques such as sun drying, infused drying, dehydrators or other specialized dryers. Infused dried fruit can be infused with fruit juice or sugar solution through the process of osmosis and then dried at a temperature of 60°C. It is based on the natural processes of membrane diffusion through the membrane. The cells membrane of the fruits diffuses the material aiming to equalize the concentration. The infusion drying process mostly preserves the original taste, shape, and color of fresh fruits which is not possible with other technological process. Moreover, dried infused fruits have a strong fruity taste and are ideal for use in muesli and yogurts as well as for direct consumption. Nowadays, consumers are more health conscious and are attracted towards products with natural properties with high nutritional content. To cater the increasing demand from the health-conscious consumers, many key players are adding the fruit juice infused dried fruits into their product portfolio. The final product of fruit juice infused dried fruits is healthy to consume because it contains no added sugar but only healthy fructose in its composition which is anticipated to propel the growth of infused dried fruit market over the forecast period.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38024

In order to enhance the nutritional prospect of infused dried fruits, the manufacturers are infusing natural fruit juice instead of sugar as fruit juice not only enhance the flavor but also acts as a natural sugar replacement which is expected to drive the growth of infused dried fruit market. Moreover, the infused dried fruits are natural with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives added and also helps to boost the immune system with increased metabolism and digestion functions. This can act as a major factor which fuels the growth of infused dried fruit market. However, the emergence of new drying technologies such as freeze-drying and others which are more efficient can act as the restraining factor towards the growth of infused dried fruit market.

The infused dried fruit market can be segmented on the basis of nature, product type, process type, and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the infused dried fruit market can be segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, the infused dried fruit market can be segmented into raisins, apples, apricots and peaches, mangoes, papaya, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, cranberries, cherry and others. On the basis of process type, the infused dried fruit market can be segmented into fruit juice infused, sugar infused and others. On the basis of a distribution channel, the freeze-dried fruit market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further segmented into modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailer segment is further sub-segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom and pop stores and discount stores. Traditional grocery retailers segment is further sub-segmented into food & drink specialty stores, independent small groceries and other

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38024

On the basis of the regional outlook, infused dried fruit market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the infused dried fruit market over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for dried fruits that are rich in nutrients and increased shelf visibility of such products in hypermarkets/supermarkets retail chains. While, developing regions, such as the Asia-Pacific, are growing at a swift pace due to their fast-growing economies and changing lifestyles of the people.