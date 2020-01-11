Gynecology Surgical Devices Market 2025 top vendors spread world wide : Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Richard Wolf, MedGyn Products, Karl Storz, Minerva Surgical, Boston Scientific

Global Gynecology Surgical Devices Market: Snapshot

The growing preference from minimally invasive surgery procedures is acting as the key growth driver for the global gynaecology surgical devices market. The changing preference of consumers towards minimally invasive surgery is rather than opting for open surgical techniques have resulted in the growing demand for procedures which can be assisted by robots. There are several benefits of minimally invasive surgery is which are driving patients to opt for them rather than opting for open surgical techniques, including reduced time for recovery reduced hospital stay and minimal postoperative pain. In addition to this robotic

Technology can help perform complicated gynaecological surgeries by carrying out accurate movement of instruments as well as by offering a better view of the surgical area or the area to be operated when compared to conventional surgery techniques point all these factors are resulting in high demand for advanced gynaecology surgical devices over traditional surgical devices and in turn is behind the growth of the gynaecology surgical devices market.The global demand for gynaecology surgical instruments is also driven extensively on account of the green prevalence of gynaecological diseases such as you didn’t Fibrosis, sexually transmitted diseases, growing incidences of lifestyle disorders, and associated female reproductive organ issues point it has been observed that every woman at some point in your life with it’s a gynaecologist error on account of complications associated with her menstrual cycle or for pregnancy related issues point increasing initiatives taken by government and other

Healthcare Agencies for encouraging routine checkup issues related to the uterus as well as perform the detection of cancer in the uterus will also create a favourable environment for the growth of the Global gynaecology surgical instruments market. Introduction of Technical events and user friendly products as well as growing number of women going for routine checkup for that accelerate the growth of this market.

Global Gynecology Surgical Devices Market: Overview

Gynecology devices are used for the treatment of diseases and disorders related to the female reproductive system. Some of the commonly used devices are endoscopy devices, ablation systems, female sterilization and contraceptive devices, and fluid management system. The demand for female sterilization and contraceptive devices is expected to remain strong over the coming years, owing to the increasing emphasis on family planning. These devices are used across hospitals, fertility and specialty gynecology clinics, and ambulatory surgical center (ASCs).

Global Gynecology Surgical Devices Market: Key Trends

The expanding base of women suffering from gynecological disorders is by far the leading factor stimulating the growth of the global market for gynecology surgical devices. Lifestyle-related factors such as unsafe intercourse, smoking, and obesity are leading to the greater chances of gynecological disorders. The growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures is working in favor of the market. Merits of these procedures such as reduction in hospital stay, recovery time, and postoperative pain aid in enhancing the overall surgical results. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and rapid technological advancements are stoking the growth of the gynecology surgical devices market.

However, the high cost of surgical procedures is hampering the uptake of gynecology surgical devices. Furthermore, delays in the approvals of these devices by regulatory authorities are keeping the market from realizing its utmost potential.

Global Gynecology Surgical Devices Market: Market Potential

A raft of players are looking at mergers and acquisitions as a growth strategy to enable greater innovation and geographic reach. The market is, therefore, expected to witness rise in the trend of mergers and acquisitions. A case in point is Medtronic, which in May 2016, acquired Smith and Nephew’s gynecology business for US$350 mn. The acquisition is said to expand the existing gynecology portfolio of Medtronic and will give the company golden opportunities to further develop and explore global therapies and solutions. Such acquisitions are anticipated to improve the way gynecology surgeries are performed, thereby rendering the global gynecology surgical devices market highly opportunistic.

Global Gynecology Surgical Devices Market: Geographical Segmentation

The segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America represents a large share in the global arena. The large-scale availability of technologically advanced computer-guided screening tests and favorable regulatory policies are contributing to the growth of the region. Extensive research practices and high disposable income of the populace are also fuelling the growth of North America.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region can be improving healthcare infrastructure and rising consumer disposable income. The growing prevalence of gynecological disorders along with the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of such problems is benefiting the growth of the region. The flourishing growth of the medical tourism sector is also encouraging the growth of APAC.

The global gynecology surgical devices market is a highly competitive arena, comprising of many international and regional players. A large number of players are involved in mergers and acquisitions in order to set up a strong product line. The growing investments by fertility centers and hospitals in the development of efficient and reliable gynecological surgical devices are luring in new players to venture into the market. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Olympus Medical, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Richard Wolf, MedGyn Products, Karl Storz, Minerva Surgical, Boston Scientific, NovaTract Surgical, CooperSurgical, CONMED, Hologic, Carl Zeiss Meditec, and Intuitive Surgical.

