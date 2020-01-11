Hulled Wheat Market – Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Hulled Wheat consists of species of wheat which require more processing even after threshing in order to remove hulls from the head of wheat grains. The three main species of Hulled wheat, commonly called as Emmer, Einkorn and spelt were used as staple food since ancient. In order to cope with increasing demand for food, the introduction of high yielding varieties of wheat through genetic modification and use of chemical fertilizer has led to about 20-30% loss in nutrient value of wheat. With rising awareness about the health concern, the consumer are turning their interest towards the hulled wheat. With the increasing popularity and benefits, the demand of hulled wheat in the global market is assumed to increase in upcoming years.

Grains are one major contributor to human food supplies. According to FAO, about 21% of total food depends on wheat products like bread and cereals. However, there is a rise in concern among consumers about the relationship between the consumption of products made of modern wheat and health issues like obesity, food intolerances, diabetes, and allergies. This is has increased in the popularity of the use of hulled wheat in making of various food products.

Growing Demands for Hulled Wheat Due to increasing popularity and multiple benefits

There is a re-emergence of demand of hulled wheat by the consumers with interest in more healthy and novel food products. The increased texture and taste of food with the increased health benefits is driving the hulled wheat global market. Hulled wheat is preferred over the modern wheat as it provides an improved taste and nutritional benefits without deteriorating the production of products like bread, cake, pastries, etc. Hulled wheat has higher concentrations of proteins, vitamins, and minerals as compared to modern wheat. Modern wheat is found to have a relation to an increased number of diabetic patients as it has a high number of calories. Hulled wheat is thus preferred by health-conscious consumers as it has low calories as well as cholesterol content. The increasing trend among the consumers to have food ingredients with high fibre content have also fuelled the demand for hulled wheat in the global market. Hulled Wheat is currently being used by in production of pizzas, pasta, cereals, and unleavened bread as well as leavened bread. Hulled wheat also is recently been used in the manufacturing of baby food. Wheat is being substituted by hulled wheat species in the manufacturing of beverages like coffee, beer as well as wine. With the increasing number of health and taste benefits provided by hulled wheat over modern wheat, the demand in the global market for hulled wheat is expected to increase positively in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Hulled Wheat is a rapidly growing market across the world as hulled wheat is widely explored for it’s nutritional as well as taste benefits. Hulled Wheat is tolerant to various biotic as well as abiotic stress conditions and can be grown in poor soil condition providing the farmer an advantage to take the crop. This also opens opportunities for manufacturers to seek the untapped market. Recent researches show the benefit using hulled wheat in animal feed creative lucrative opportunities in that sector. The increase used of e-commerce all around the world has created opportunities for the manufacturer to reach the consumer at a greater level as well as for consumers to get known to products. Increasing, “move to organic” trend has created the opportunities for producers to gain more profit by increasing the production of organic hulled wheat.

Global Hulled Wheat Market: A Regional Outlook

Despite of lower yield of hulled wheat, there is an increase in land under cultivation in countries of middle east & Africa region as well as Europe due factors like lesser inputs of fertilizer and disease resistance. The Market for hulled wheat products is expected to be dominated by North America, Europe, and the MEA region. North America is currently major producer and exporter of hulled wheat products. European countries like Italy, Indonesia, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, and the Middle East & African countries like Turkey, Egypt are good producers of hulled wheat and its products. North America, Europe, and MEA regions are expected to dominate the hulled wheat market during the forecast period, with the factors like increasing health concern and rise in demand for nutritious food.