Latin America Home Healthcare Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2020

These diseases require continuous monitoring, and thus involve high cost due to repeated visits to healthcare centers that inflate medical expenses. Thus, home healthcare devices and services are being rapidly adopted by consumers to measure parameters on a regular basis and to cut down medical costs. The Latin America home healthcare market is estimated to be USD 9,796.8 million in 2013 and is expected to reach USD 17,550.0 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2014 to 2020.

Latin America home healthcare market is mainly segmented into device types and services. Latin America home healthcare device segment is considered to be the largest segment and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. This growth was mainly attributed to high acceptance of medical devices coupled with technological advancements (introduction of automated and portable devices) to fuel the growth of the home healthcare devices market in Latin America. The market of ventilators and CPAP devices segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2014 to 2020. The mobility assist devices segment is further categorized into wheelchairs, cranes and crutches and other home mobility assist devices.

